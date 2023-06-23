Harrison Ford's Surprise Visit to English Country Pub Revealed: 'I Couldn't Believe My Eyes'

The 'Indiana Jones' star enjoyed a quiet drink at the historic Woodman Inn during a break from filming in 2021

By Jenny Haward
Updated on June 23, 2023 08:00AM EDT
Harrison Ford at The Woodman Inn, Nuthampstead
Harrison Ford at The Woodman Inn in Nuthampstead, England. Photo:

Nutwood Pubs

Harrison Ford looks to have a taste for English beer! 

Photographs of a surprise visit the legendary actor, 80, made to an English countryside pub have been revealed two years after the event. 

The images show Ford at the historic Woodman Inn in Nuthampstead, Hertfordshire in July 2021. Dressed in a navy sweater and pants, teamed with a blue T-shirt and brown belt, the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny star happily posed with pub staff for several photographs during the visit and apparently savored a pint of local beer called “398.”

"I've been an Indy fan my whole life and yet I honestly couldn't believe my eyes when he walked in," George Berrett, the manager of the Woodman Inn, told the BBC.

Harrison Ford at The Woodman Inn, Nuthampstead
Harrison Ford at The Woodman Inn, Nuthampstead in England.

Nutwood Pubs

Staff at the pub also told the outlet that Ford had visited the nearby Imperial War Museum in Duxford, Cambridgeshire earlier that day, and quizzed them about the pub’s history. According to one server, Megan Dipple, the actor was “lovely." 

"It's not every day you get a visit from someone like him," she added. 

Manager Berrett told the BBC that well-known people drop into the pub from time to time, but “serving a major Hollywood star like Harrison Ford certainly doesn't happen every day."

Ford's pub visit happened around the time he had been injured on the set of the new Indiana Jones movie, which sees the actor step back into the role of the swashbuckling archaeologist for a final time.

“It was a wonderful script,” Ford told reporters at the Los Angeles Premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny about what attracted him to the iconic role for a fifth time. Ford was also joined by his wife Calista Flockhart at the premiere, which was held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. 

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart attend the premiere of "Indiana Jones und das Rad des Schicksals"
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart attend the German premiere of 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'.

Gerald Matzka/Getty Images

Speaking on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, set to air Friday, Ford also revealed that he's not ready to give up acting just yet either.

"I don't do well when I don't have work," the actor told host Wallace when asked whether he'd given retirement any thought.

"I love to work. I love to feel useful. It's my Jones," added Ford, who turns 81 next month. "I want to be helpful."

"It is the people that you get to work with," he continued, when Wallace asked what aspects of making movies he loves. "The intensity and the intimacy of collaboration. It's the combined ambition somehow forged from words on a page. I don't plan what I want to do in a scene, and I don't feel obliged to do anything. But I am, I guess, naturally affected by the things that I work on."



