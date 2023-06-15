Entertainment Movies Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart's Sweetest Red Carpet Photos Through the Years The longtime loves — who celebrate 13 years of marriage on June 15, 2023 — have supported each other's work for decades By Kate Hogan Published on June 15, 2023 12:29PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Happy anniversary, Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart! The stars met at the 2002 Golden Globes and have been going strong ever since, marrying on June 15, 2010, in New Mexico. "My life has been enabled by my lovely wife, who has supported my passions and my dreams and I'm grateful," Ford said of Flockhart at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May. "And you know, I love you too. You've given my life purpose and meaning and I'm grateful for that, so grateful." Here, look back on the couple's sweetest red carpet moments through the years as they celebrate 13 years of marriage. 01 of 18 Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart in 2002 Evan Agostini/ImageDirect/Getty In the early days of their relationship, the couple glowed at the N.Y.C. premiere of his movie, K-19: The Widowmaker. 02 of 18 Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart in 2002 Kevin Winter/ImageDirect She was on hand to celebrate him at the film's Hollywood premiere, too. 03 of 18 Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart in 2002 J. Vespa/WireImage Popping over to Italy, the stars stayed close at the Venice Film Festival premiere of K-19: The Widowmaker. 04 of 18 Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart in 2008 Paul Buck/EPA Ford had his wife in stitches on the red carpet at the Academy Awards in L.A. 05 of 18 Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart in 2008 VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty They can't stay away from Cannes! Ford and Flockhart stepped out at the 61st festival for the world premiere of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. 06 of 18 Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart in 2009 Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty When Ford was honored at the 35th Deauville American Film Festival in France, Flockhart was there to support him. 07 of 18 Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart in 2010 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic The year of their wedding, the pair put their heads together at the Golden Globe Awards. 08 of 18 Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart in 2010 Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart © Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images. At the AFI Life Achievement Awards in L.A., the pair stood strong to celebrate director Mike Nichols. 09 of 18 Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart in 2013 Flockhart was by her husband's side at the Los Angeles premiere of his film 42. 10 of 18 Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart in 2013 Steve Granitz/WireImage The stars coordinated in silver for the L.A. premiere of his movie Paranoia. 11 of 18 Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart in 2014 Ethan Miller/ WireImage/ Getty Images The actors evoked Old Hollywood on the red carpet for the Academy Awards in Los Angeles. 12 of 18 Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart in 2015 Kevork Djansezian/BAFTA LA/Getty Honoree Ford kept his arm around Flockhart at the Jaguar Land Rover British Academy Britannia Awards in Beverly Hills. 13 of 18 Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart in 2015 Wenn The lovebirds were out of this world at the Star Wars: The Force Awakens premiere in Hollywood. 14 of 18 Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart in 2016 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic The snuggles couldn't have been sweeter at HBO's afterparty following the Golden Globes in L.A. 15 of 18 Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart in 2018 VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty It was black tie beautiful for the stars at the 10th Annual Governors Awards Gala at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre. 16 of 18 Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart in 2022 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images As his new project 1923 premiered, the actors celebrated with a party in L.A. 17 of 18 Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart in 2023 LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images The stars stunned at the Cannes premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. 18 of 18 Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart in 2023 John Salangsang/Shutterstock The twosome most recently had another fancy night out for the Los Angeles premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.