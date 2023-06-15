Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart's Sweetest Red Carpet Photos Through the Years

Happy anniversary, Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart! The stars met at the 2002 Golden Globes and have been going strong ever since, marrying on June 15, 2010, in New Mexico.

"My life has been enabled by my lovely wife, who has supported my passions and my dreams and I'm grateful," Ford said of Flockhart at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May. "And you know, I love you too. You've given my life purpose and meaning and I'm grateful for that, so grateful."

Here, look back on the couple's sweetest red carpet moments through the years as they celebrate 13 years of marriage.