Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart's Sweetest Red Carpet Photos Through the Years

The longtime loves — who celebrate 13 years of marriage on June 15, 2023 — have supported each other's work for decades

By Kate Hogan
Published on June 15, 2023 12:29PM EDT
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart

Happy anniversary, Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart! The stars met at the 2002 Golden Globes and have been going strong ever since, marrying on June 15, 2010, in New Mexico.

"My life has been enabled by my lovely wife, who has supported my passions and my dreams and I'm grateful," Ford said of Flockhart at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May. "And you know, I love you too. You've given my life purpose and meaning and I'm grateful for that, so grateful."

Here, look back on the couple's sweetest red carpet moments through the years as they celebrate 13 years of marriage.

01 of 18

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart in 2002

CALISTA & HARRISON
Evan Agostini/ImageDirect/Getty

In the early days of their relationship, the couple glowed at the N.Y.C. premiere of his movie, K-19: The Widowmaker.

02 of 18

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart in 2002

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart at the premiere of "K-19: The Widowmaker" at the Village Theatre in Westwood, Ca. Monday, July 15, 2002
Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

She was on hand to celebrate him at the film's Hollywood premiere, too.

03 of 18

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart in 2002

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart during 2002 Venice Film Festival - "K-19: The Widowmaker" Premiere at Palazzo del Cinema in Venice Lido, Italy
J. Vespa/WireImage

Popping over to Italy, the stars stayed close at the Venice Film Festival premiere of K-19: The Widowmaker.

04 of 18

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart in 2008

HARRISON FORD & CALISTA FLOCKHART
Paul Buck/EPA

Ford had his wife in stitches on the red carpet at the Academy Awards in L.A.

05 of 18

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart in 2008

Harrison Ford (L) and his partner and actress Calista Flockhart pose as they arrive to attend the screening of US director Steven Spielberg's film 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' at the 61st Cannes International Film Festival on May 18, 2008 in Cannes, southern France. The world premiere of the latest instalment in the "Indiana Jones" saga, the first in 19 years, is the hottest ticket at this year's Cannes film festival
VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty

They can't stay away from Cannes! Ford and Flockhart stepped out at the 61st festival for the world premiere of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

06 of 18

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart in 2009

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart attend a tribute in Ford's honor at the 35th Deauville American Film Festival
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty

When Ford was honored at the 35th Deauville American Film Festival in France, Flockhart was there to support him.

07 of 18

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart in 2010

CALISTA & HARRISON
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The year of their wedding, the pair put their heads together at the Golden Globe Awards.

08 of 18

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart in 2010

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart - Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart © Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images.

At the AFI Life Achievement Awards in L.A., the pair stood strong to celebrate director Mike Nichols.

09 of 18

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart in 2013

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart at the 42 premiere

Flockhart was by her husband's side at the Los Angeles premiere of his film 42.

10 of 18

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart in 2013

Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford arrives at the "Paranoia" - Los Angeles Premiere at DGA Theater on August 8, 2013 in Los Angeles, California
Steve Granitz/WireImage

The stars coordinated in silver for the L.A. premiere of his movie Paranoia.

11 of 18

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart in 2014

Actor Harrison Ford and actress Calista Flockhart attend the Oscars held at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 2, 2014
Ethan Miller/ WireImage/ Getty Images

The actors evoked Old Hollywood on the red carpet for the Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

12 of 18

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart in 2015

Calista Flockhart (L) and honoree Harrison Ford pose with the the Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment at the 2015 Jaguar Land Rover British Academy Britannia Awards presented by American Airlines at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 30, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California
Kevork Djansezian/BAFTA LA/Getty

Honoree Ford kept his arm around Flockhart at the Jaguar Land Rover British Academy Britannia Awards in Beverly Hills.

13 of 18

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart in 2015

HARRISON FORD & CALISTA FLOCKHART
Wenn

The lovebirds were out of this world at the Star Wars: The Force Awakens premiere in Hollywood.

14 of 18

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart in 2016

HARRISON FORD & CALISTA FLOCKHART
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The snuggles couldn't have been sweeter at HBO's afterparty following the Golden Globes in L.A.

15 of 18

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart in 2018

Harrison Ford and US actress Calista Flockhart attends the 10th Annual Governors Awards gala hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the the Dolby Theater at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California on November 18, 2018
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

It was black tie beautiful for the stars at the 10th Annual Governors Awards Gala at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.

16 of 18

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart in 2022

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart attend the "1923" LA Premiere Screening & After Party
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

As his new project 1923 premiered, the actors celebrated with a party in L.A.

17 of 18

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart in 2023

Harrison Ford (R) arrives with his wife Calista Flockhart for the screening of the film "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival
LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

The stars stunned at the Cannes premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

18 of 18

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart in 2023

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' film premiere

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

The twosome most recently had another fancy night out for the Los Angeles premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Related Articles
Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom, Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford Says He’s ‘Very, Very Grateful’ to Have Been Indiana Jones
Calista Flockhart Recycles Yellow Skirt from 1999 Emmys at Indiana Jones Premiere: âCherish and Rewearâ
Calista Flockhart Recycles Yellow Skirt from 1999 Emmys at 'Indiana Jones' Premiere: ‘Cherish and Rewear’
Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford attend the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny U.S. Premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on June 14, 2023.
Harrison Ford Hugs Ke Huy Quan at 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Premiere
Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' premiere, 76th Cannes Film Festival, France - 18 May 2023
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Hold Hands at 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Cannes Premiere
Harrison Ford Gazes at Wife Calista Flockhart in Sweet Behind-the-Scenes Photo Ahead of ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Premiere
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Share Sweet Moment Ahead of 'Indiana Jones' Premiere
Harrison Ford (L) and Calista Flockhart attend HBO's Official Golden Globe Awards After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart's Relationship Timeline
Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford attend the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny U.S. Premiere
Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford Reunite at the 'Indiana Jones' Premiere, Plus Tom Cruise, Ashley Graham and More
Mads Mikkelsen, Johnny Depp
Mads Mikkelsen Attends Cannes Screening of Johnny Depp's Movie After Replacing Him in 'Fantastic Beasts'
(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Jessica Chastain poses as she gets honored for her performance in "A Doll's House" & has her caricature unveiled on the wall of fame at Sardi's
Jessica Chastain Becomes a Caricature in N.Y.C., Plus Harry Styles, Rachel Brosnahan and More
Adele attends game three of the Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets
Adele Catches a Basketball Game in L.A., Plus Dixie & Charli D'Amelio, Ashanti and More
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs onstage at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)
Travis Barker Rocks Out in N.Y.C., Plus Kim Petras, Angela Bassett, Javier Bardem and More
Natalie Portman SQUARE
Natalie Portman Wows at Cannes, Plus Angelina Jolie in N.Y.C., Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker and More
Martha Stewart at the Sports Illustrated Swim Issue Launch Party
Martha Stewart Celebrates Her Swimsuit Issue Cover in N.Y.C., Plus Jennifer Garner, Mel Brooks and More
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart attend the "1923" LA Premiere Screening & After Party
Harrison Ford Would 'Love' to Do a Project with Wife Calista Flockhart — But They 'Haven't Found One Yet'
Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 10th Annual Governors Awards - Arrivals
Harrison Ford Says Calista Flockhart Doesn't Fly with Him in Vintage Planes After Near-Death Crash
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart
Harrison Ford Jokes Wife Calista Flockhart Is 'Still Giving Me S---' for Recent Curse-Filled Interview