Harrison Ford Says He'd 'Probably Be a Better Parent' If He Was 'Less Successful'

Harrison Ford talked with 'Esquire' about his new 'Indiana Jones' movie and his success in the industry

By Hannah Sacks
Published on May 31, 2023 04:05 PM
Georgia Ford, Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart attend the premiere of Relativity Media's "Paranoia" at the DGA Theater on August 8, 2013 in Los Angeles, California
Photo: David Livingston/Getty

Harrison Ford is getting real about his role as a father.

In Esquire's latest cover story, Ford opened up about his private personal life while promoting his upcoming movie, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. While the Star Wars actor, 80, is notoriously private about his family, when prompted to talk about his kids, Ford shared a few candid thoughts.

"I can tell you this. If I'd been less successful, I'd probably be a better parent," he admitted.

Referencing his Hollywood Reporter interview from February that went viral, Ford said, "I accept my flaws and my failures — I don't accept them, I own them. And certainly, the more constant gardener is the better parent, and I've been out of town, up my own a--, for most of my life."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Harrison Ford Esquire Magazine

Ruven Afanador

Ford shares sons Benjamin, 56, and Willard, 54 with his first wife, illustrator Mary Marquardt. He is also dad to son Malcolm, 35, and daughter Georgia, 32, with his second wife, Melissa Mathison. When Ford married his now-wife Calista Flockhart, he adopted her son Liam, 21.

Despite the age gaps between his five children, the actor views it as an advantage when it comes to his parenting.

Harrison Ford Esquire Magazine

Ruven Afanador

"My older children have taught me a lot," Ford told The Independent in 2010. "My first child was born when I was 25; I reckon I'm a little better at [parenting] now."

When asked about raising his then-9-year-old son Liam, the Star Wars actor responded, "I've got five kids in total, so it's not my first rodeo. Yeah, obviously, I'm getting older but I don't relate to it very much. It doesn't interest me as something to dwell on. I have a 9-year-old kid at home. I feel like the father of a 9-year-old."

Related Articles
Harrison Ford attends the Premiere of 20th Century Studios' "The Call of the Wild" at El Capitan Theatre on February 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Harrison Ford's 5 Children: Everything to Know
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart
Harrison Ford Jokes Wife Calista Flockhart Is 'Still Giving Me S---' for Recent Curse-Filled Interview
Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' premiere, 76th Cannes Film Festival, France - 18 May 2023
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Hold Hands at 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Cannes Premiere
Harrison Ford Gazes at Wife Calista Flockhart in Sweet Behind-the-Scenes Photo Ahead of ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Premiere
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Share Sweet Moment Ahead of 'Indiana Jones' Premiere
Jason Bateman and daughter
Jason Bateman Enjoys Night Out with Daughter Maple, 11, at Lakers Game — See the Rare Photo!
Kiernan Culkin Succession Apt
Kieran Culkin’s Wife Shares Rare Photos of His Kids at Logan Roy's Apartment on ‘Succession'
Kidada Jones, Quincy Jones and Rashida Jones during Disney's Alice in Wonderland Mad Tea Party at Private Residence in Los Angeles, California, United States
Quincy Jones' 7 Children: Everything to Know
Harrison Ford (L) and Calista Flockhart attend HBO's Official Golden Globe Awards After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart's Relationship Timeline
Denzel Washington accepts with Cecil B. Demille Award with his family during the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California
Denzel Washington's 4 Children: Everything to Know
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart attend the "1923" LA Premiere Screening & After Party
Harrison Ford Would 'Love' to Do a Project with Wife Calista Flockhart — But They 'Haven't Found One Yet'
Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 10th Annual Governors Awards - Arrivals
Harrison Ford Says Calista Flockhart Doesn't Fly with Him in Vintage Planes After Near-Death Crash
helen mirren, harrison ford
Harrison Ford on How the 'Shadow' of His Near-Fatal Plane Crash Hung Over His '1923' Character's Story
Harrison Ford, Tom Cruise
Harrison Ford Says He Talks to Tom Cruise 'About Flying': 'But He's Far Deeper Into Physical Acting'
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 06: Actors Oliver Hudson, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Wyatt Russell and Kate Hudson with kids Ryder Robinson, Wilder Hudson, Bodhi Hudson, Rio Hudson and Bingham Bellamy attend Annual Goldie's Love In For Kids hosted by Goldie Hawn at Ron Burkle's Green Acres Estate on May 6, 2016 in Beverly Hills, Californi (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images)
A Guide to Hollywood's Famous Acting Families, from the Hemsworths to the Hudsons
Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford's Life in Photos
Bill Murray with son Luke Murray, assistant coach of Xavier, watch a quarterfinal game of the Big East College Basketball Tournament between the Seton Hall Pirates and the Creighton Bluejays at Madison Square Garden on March 10, 2016 in New York, New York
Bill Murray's 6 Children: Everything to Know