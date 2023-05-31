Harrison Ford Says He'd 'Probably Be a Better Parent' If He Was 'Less Successful'

Harrison Ford is getting real about his role as a father.

In Esquire's latest cover story, Ford opened up about his private personal life while promoting his upcoming movie, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. While the Star Wars actor, 80, is notoriously private about his family, when prompted to talk about his kids, Ford shared a few candid thoughts.

"I can tell you this. If I'd been less successful, I'd probably be a better parent," he admitted.

Referencing his Hollywood Reporter interview from February that went viral, Ford said, "I accept my flaws and my failures — I don't accept them, I own them. And certainly, the more constant gardener is the better parent, and I've been out of town, up my own a--, for most of my life."

Ford shares sons Benjamin, 56, and Willard, 54 with his first wife, illustrator Mary Marquardt. He is also dad to son Malcolm, 35, and daughter Georgia, 32, with his second wife, Melissa Mathison. When Ford married his now-wife Calista Flockhart, he adopted her son Liam, 21.

Despite the age gaps between his five children, the actor views it as an advantage when it comes to his parenting.

"My older children have taught me a lot," Ford told The Independent in 2010. "My first child was born when I was 25; I reckon I'm a little better at [parenting] now."

When asked about raising his then-9-year-old son Liam, the Star Wars actor responded, "I've got five kids in total, so it's not my first rodeo. Yeah, obviously, I'm getting older but I don't relate to it very much. It doesn't interest me as something to dwell on. I have a 9-year-old kid at home. I feel like the father of a 9-year-old."

