Anthony Mackie Shares First Photo from Marvel Set with Harrison Ford: 'How Kicking Ass Should Look'

"Thanks for the on set wisdom and laughs my friend!" Mackie wrote alongside a photo of himself and Ford on the set of "Captain America: Brave New World"

Published on June 6, 2023 11:33 AM
When Harrison Ford tells you how kicking ass should look, you listen
Harrison Ford and Anthony Mackie. Photo:

Anthony Mackie Instagram

Harrison Ford is reporting for Marvel duty!

On Tuesday, Anthony Mackie shared the first photo of himself and Ford, 80, on the set of Captain America: Brave New World.

In the behind-the-scenes snapshot, Ford and an in-character Mackie, 44, shared a smile as they gestured toward multiple screens.

"When Harrison Ford tells you how kicking ass should look, you listen! LoL ... ," Mackie wrote in the caption. "Thanks for the on set wisdom and laughs my friend!"

"Can’t wait to do it again … Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World in theaters May 3, 2024," he concluded.

Ford's involvement in the upcoming film was reported in October 2022. He will appear as Gen. Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, replacing the late William Hurt, who died that March at age 71.

Hurt had previously starred as Ross in five movies, starting with 2008's The Incredible Hulk and most recently in 2021's Black Widow, often appearing as an antagonist of the franchise's heroes.

Captain America: Brave New World, which is expected to catch up with Mackie's Sam Wilson after the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, is co-written by the show's executive producer Malcolm Spellman and writer Dalan Musson, with Julius Onah directing.

Ford and Mackie, the latter of whom takes over from Chris Evans as the titular hero, will star alongside an ensemble cast that includes Shira Haas, Tim Blake Nelson and Carl Lumbly, according to Deadline.

It's unclear whether Mackie's Falcon costars Sebastian StanWyatt Russell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus will join him in the movie.

MTV Movie & TV Awards Anthony Mackie
Anthony Mackie. Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty

Mackie previously spoke to PEOPLE about why he loves playing Sam, an Air Force veteran who uses his military skills to become Falcon, before taking on the Captain America mantle.

"I love the fact that he's a normal guy. He has no superpowers, he has no serums and all this stuff," he explained. "He's just a regular guy who wants to do the right thing."

"When we first meet him, he's a counselor for soldiers. Then he's picked up by Captain America to be an Avenger. And it's just like, he's on this whirlwind adventure," Mackie added. "And the adventure just grows more and more. The discovery of it is something I really enjoy."

Evans, 41, made his first appearance as the patriotic superhero in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger and played the role in seven Marvel Cinematic Universe titles.

He ultimately retired the character in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, when the character passed the shield on to Sam.

