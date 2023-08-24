Defendant in Trump Georgia Case Allegedly Assaulted FBI Agents Who Tried to Serve Him a Subpoena

One of the 18 people indicted in Georgia alongside Donald Trump was charged earlier this year for allegedly assaulting the FBI agents who served him a subpoena for grand jury testimony.



The Washington Post reports that Harrison Floyd was charged in May with simple assault on a police officer after allegedly threatening two FBI agents who attempted to serve him the subpoena at his apartment in Rockville, Maryland in late February.

According to an affidavit surfaced by the Post, Floyd has claimed the officers did not reveal themselves as FBI agents (claims the officers, who say they showed their credentials, deny). The affidavit further claims Floyd ran after the agents and struck one of them "chest to chest."

After the agents left, Floyd then called 911 and later told police officers the FBI agents “were lucky I didn’t have a gun on me, because I would have shot” one of them, the Post reports.

Harrison Floyd. Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Floyd was one of 19 people charged (including Trump) in a sprawling, 98-page indictment that details an alleged attempt to undermine the will of American voters. On Thursday, he turned himself in to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, but without a bond agreement in hand, and was therefore placed in custody.

In a statement sent to CNN, the sheriff's office said that Floyd was "in custody at the Fulton County Jail" as of Thursday afternoon.

Floyd, who was a leader with the organization Black Voices for Trump, was allegedly involved in the pressure campaign on Georgia elections worker Ruby Freeman, who prosectors say was pressured to confess to false fraud charges during the 2020 presidential election. Ultimately, Freeman did not, though she was seen in a video widely shared by Trump allies and has since testified she received death threats at a result.

Floyd was allegedly recruited by Stephen Lee to help influence Freeman before then recruiting publicist Trevian Kutti (who previously worked for Kanye West) to also join the plot. Kutti has also been charged.

Floyd is charged with three felony counts: violating the Georgia RICO Act, influencing witnesses, and conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings.

Trump himself was charged with more than a dozen felonies, including filing false documents, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree and false statements and writings.



Other defendants include attorneys Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell; Trump's former chief of staff, Mark Meadows; Georgia state Sen. Shawn Still; attorneys John Eastman, Bob Cheeley, Ray Smith III and Kenneth Chesebro; former assistant U.S. attorney general Jeffrey Clark; GOP strategist Michael Roman; former Coffee County elections supervisor Misty Hampton; former Coffee County GOP chairwoman Cathy Latham; Atlanta bail bondsman Scott Hall; Kutti; and Illinois pastor Stephen Cliffguard Lee.