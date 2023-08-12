Harper Beckham is representing her father David Beckham's team with Lionel Messi by her side.

On Friday, the 12-year-old daughter of the Inter Miami co-owner and Victoria Beckham stepped out onto the field with the soccer star, 36, ahead of the semifinal match against Charlotte in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Before kickoff, all of the Inter Miami players walked out holding hands with kids, with Harper and Messi leading the pack.

Both David, 48, and Victoria, 49, captured the moment on their Instagram feeds.

“Making people smile in Miami & and all around the USA 🇺🇸 + 🌎 @leomessi 🩷🖤 My beautiful girl #HarperSeven 🩷🖤 The most beautiful smile 🩷,” David wrote of his daughter’s smile while stepping out with Messi.

Victoria captioned a post of Harper and Messi before and after they walked out onto the field together: “Another great win last night in Miami!!! Special moment for Harper waking out with @leomessi kisses xxxx Victoria.” (Inter Miami won 4-0 against Charlotte.)

She also shared videos of the two emerging from the tunnel, writing “Miami last night” and “Harper Seven” with multiple exclamation points.



Harper was last seen at an Inter Miami game when she joined her mom and brother Cruz, 18, to support their dad at the Inter Miami game against Cruz Azul on July 21.



Victoria and David are also parents to sons Brooklyn, 24, and Romeo, 20.



While Harper supports her father on the field, the former soccer player also partakes in her interests, such as makeup.

Last month, David posted an adorable photo of his daughter doing his makeup on Instagram.

"Daddy apparently needed a little powder & contouring (not sure what that means but I looked better what ever it was) my little makeup artist @victoriabeckham," he captioned the sweet father-daughter moment.

