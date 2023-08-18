26 Million People Across the U.S. Have Harmful 'Forever Chemicals' in Their Drinking Water

The Environmental Protection Agency tests for the presence of PFAS due to their potentially harmful health effects on humans and animals

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 18, 2023 06:34PM EDT
Cup of water
Photo:

Getty

Twenty-six million people across the U.S. are drinking water filled with harmful "forever chemicals" known as PFAS, according to an analysis of new data from the Environmental Protection Agency conducted by the Environmental Working Group (EWG).

In their analysis, the EWG reported that the PFAS are present at 431 water systems at levels above minimum reporting limits. The EPA states in its report that the data represents approximately 7% of the total results that it expects to receive over the next three years.

The agency tests for their presence due to their potential harmful health effects on humans and animals. Since they break down slowly, the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences states that their effects can include an altered metabolism, a reduced ability of the immune system to fight infections, and an increased risk of some cancers.

“For decades, millions of Americans have unknowingly consumed water tainted with PFAS,” Scott Faber, senior vice president for government affairs at EWG, shared in a press release. “The new testing data shows that escaping PFAS is nearly impossible."

"The EPA has done its job," Scott said, adding that President Joe Biden's administration "must finalize drinking water standards this year."

While the EWG estimates there could be nearly 30,000 industrial polluters releasing PFAS into the environment, it recommends that individuals protect themselves by using at-home water filters that are replaced on a routine basis.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“PFAS are an urgent public health issue facing people and communities across the nation," added EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Radhika Fox in a press release statement. "The latest science is clear: exposure to certain PFAS, also known as forever chemicals, over long periods of time is linked to significant health risks."

The EPA's new report was published a month after the U.S. Geological Survey released a study that found at least 45% of tap water in the U.S. is estimated to have one or more types of PFAS. The study was the first to test for PFAS in tap water, according to the USGS.

Scientists tested 716 locations across the country between 2016 and 2021, in both rural and urban areas. They estimate that there is about a 75% chance of PFAS being found in rural areas, and a 25% chance in urban locations.

Related Articles
Ali Spagnola Gets 'Most Redundant Tattoo' After Losing a Bet
Fitness Influencer Ali Spagnola Gets 'Most Redundant Tattoo' — the Flexing Emoji on Her Bicep — After Losing a Bet
Whitney Way Thore dances in spite of negative comments
Whitney Way Thore Posts Dancing Video in Response to Negative Comments About Her Body
Jonathan Van Ness Instagram
Jonathan Van Ness Reflects on Thinking They 'Destroyed' Their Life, Admits 'A Big Person Feeding That Narrative Was Me'
Claudia Oshry Lemme Event ULTA New York 05 17 23
Claudia Oshry in Tears Over Weight Gain, Admits She’s 'Not Ashamed' of Taking Ozempic Now
Woman pouring white wine
'Asian Glow' — or Turning Red from Alcohol — Can Signal Serious Health Risks
Maui Top Emergency Official Resigns After Defending Decision Not to Raise Sound Sirens Druing Wildfire
Maui Top Emergency Official Resigns After Defending Decision Not to Raise Sound Sirens During Wildfire
Country singer Chris Young shows off 60-pound weight loss in new selfie: 'A lot of work'
Chris Young Shows Off 60-Lb. Weight Loss: 'Still Not Done'
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Shares Topless Selfie During Mammogram, Breast Ultrasound
A technician works with bioreactors containing pig kidneys in a Micromatrix laboratory on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Eden Prairie, Minn.
Pig Kidney Transplanted in Brain-Dead Human Worked for More Than a Month, Researchers Say
Oysters served on a plate at restaurant
3 Dead, 1 Hospitalized from Flesh-Eating Bacteria Found in Raw Oysters and Saltwater
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 11: Mama June visits Build Series to discuss 'Mama June: From Not to Hot' at Build Studio on June 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/Getty Images); Anna Cardwell - Anna Cardwell Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/p/CqVr6BWueXM/
Mama June Slams Critics of Her Social Media Use amid Daughter Anna's Cancer Fight: 'Hard On All of Us'
Chrissy Teigen Instagram Speir Pilates 08 16 23
Chrissy Teigen Is ‘So Proud’ After Taking Her First Group Fitness Class in Years
Blac Chyna Instagram 08 06 23
Blac Chyna Says Her Cosmetic Surgeries Didn't Represent Who She Was 'Internally'
Leanne Hainsby
Peloton Instructor Leanne Hainsby Celebrates One Year of Sobriety: 'Best Decision I Made for Myself'
Sarah Rasby
Young Mom Becomes Twin Sister's Caretaker at 35 After Cardiac Event: ‘The World Stopped Moving for Me’ (Exclusive)
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown’s Team 'Censors' Her Social Media to Be More Positive and to 'Protect' Her Mental Health