Hans Zimmer Gets Engaged to Dina De Luca on Stage at London Show: 'Things Are Working Out Well!'

Hans Zimmer just orchestrated the perfect on-stage proposal!

The Oscar-winning film composer, 65, popped the question to his girlfriend, entrepreneur Dina De Luca, on stage Thursday at London's O2 Arena during the second night of his two-show run at the venue.

While performing with his band as well as the Odessa Opera Orchestra & Friends to perform cuts from The Dark Knight, Pirates of the Caribbean, Interstellar, Dune and more, Zimmer took a brief moment to ask De Luca for her hand in marriage.

“Why did I bring you up here? I was going to ask you something really important. Did you lock the back door? Is the milk in the fridge? Do we have any sorbet in the freezer?" joked Zimmer, according to fan videos, before finally asking: "Will you marry me?"

Zimmer's soon-to-be spouse said yes, according to Associated Press, and the crowd screamed in excitement and gave the duo a wholesome standing ovation.

In closer-up footage, De Luca appears to nod right after Zimmer asks the question.

While her name wasn't said on stage, multiple outlets including The Telegraph, BBC and Daily Mail reported Zimmer's new fiancée to be De Luca.

The pair were previously photographed together at the 87th Annual Academy Awards in 2015, and have attended several events alongside each other in recent years as well, including the 2022 premiere of The Boss Baby: Family Business, which Zimmer handled the score for. Most recently, they were photographed walking the carpet together when they stepped out at Variety's Hitmakers Brunch in 2021.

After the seemingly successful proposal, Zimmer announced that “things are working out well," as he and his fellow musicians launched into a song from Inception, per Consequence. “The back door’s locked. Everything’s good," he declared, jokingly.

In April 2020, Zimmer reportedly filed for divorce from his then-wife Suzanne Zimmer at the Los Angeles County Courthouse. He was previously married to model Vicki Carolin before the two divorced in 1992, and shares an adult daughter, Zoe, with her, multiple outlets reported at the time. He shares three additional children with Suzanne.

The composer is most known for his work on the original 1994 film The Lion King, for which he won the Academy Award for best original score. He won the same award in 2022 for his work on Dune.