Hannah Waddingham on 'Ted Lasso' Future: 'None of Us Know' — Maybe Not Even Jason Sudeikis

Though the actress was pleased with the way season 3 ended, she admitted she would "entertain" the idea of a spinoff show

By JP Mangalindan
Published on June 1, 2023 04:28 PM
Hannah Waddingham
Photo:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for GQ

This post contains spoilers from the season 3 finale of Ted Lasso.

When Ted Lasso's season 3 finale premiered on Wednesday, there was an air of finality to the 75-minute episode — and even the cast felt the end was likely in sight. 

Brett Goldstein and I, all the way through the shooting of the third season, it was like we were both already in mourning, so I’ve been feeling this feeling for quite a while,” star Hannah Waddingham told Entertainment Weekly.

The cast has received no indications whether the show might live on, although the episode’s final scenes seem to close the book on Ted (Jason Sudeikis)'s story, as he moves back to the U.S. and reunites with his son Henry (Gus Turner) and wife Michelle (Andrea Anders).

“I don’t know,” she said. “None of us know. I don’t even know if Jason knows. If he does, he is a sly dog.”

During the finale, Waddingham’s character, AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton, also reconnects with the Dutchman with whom she shared a tender evening in Amsterdam earlier in season 3. The two don’t kiss, or even embrace each other, but the show insinuates romance may be in store for them.

“I like the fact that it was intimated but not bashed over the head,” Waddingham, 48, explained. “I like that it’s letting some sunshine into her life, and a change of pace perhaps, but I like that it wasn’t bashed over the head any more than that. I feel there would be a period of adjustment for her anyway. It is a massive thing that Ted has gone, so, yeah, I like that it was just touched upon rather than rammed down our throats.”

TED LASSO, Hannah Waddingham, âRainbow', (Season 2, ep. 205, aired Aug. 20, 2021)
Apple TV+/Courtesy Everett Collection

As one of the show’s fan favorites, audiences probably wouldn’t mind a spinoff show featuring Rebecca. But Waddingham isn’t sold on the idea — yet. 

“It’s not really something I’ve thought of,” she said. “But if there were more to come, I’d certainly entertain the idea. I’d be crazy not to. It’s a beautifully crafted role that I’ve thankfully had a large hand in. I’m fully invested in her, so I would always entertain that.” 

With Ted Lasso likely wrapped for good, Waddingham is keeping busy with other projects, including a role in Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two, which is due out in 2024. The actress has fond memories of her time spent with director Chris McQuarrie and Tom Cruise

“What a gorgeous pair they are, Chris and Tom Cruise,” she said. “Chris, Tom and I were literally like three 12-year-olds on that aircraft carrier together, just completely excitable.” 

Another project on the horizon includes The Fall Guy with Ryan Gosling, which is also expected to premiere next year. For Waddingham, joining the project was a no-brainer.

“I just couldn’t turn it down having a chance to work with all those guys on that. … Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt are just fabulously good eggs, and I have a lot of time for them,” she explained. “I wanted to play something that was completely different from Rebecca fairly immediately, so I’m glad I got the chance to do that.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ted Lasso is now streaming in full on Apple TV+.

Related Articles
kim-cattrall-sarah-jessica-parker.jpg
Kim Cattrall Confirms 'And Just Like That...' Cameo with a Winking Message to Fans: 'Happy Pride'
PHOTO May 17, 2023 Photograph by Courtesy of Max Key Art MAX And Just Like That... Season 2
'And Just Like That...' Trailer: Carrie Has 'Moved on' to Aidan, Miranda Doubts Che and Charlotte Is Hammered
THE BACHELORETTE Charity Lawson
Charity Lawson's Official 'Bachelorette' Cast Is Revealed: Meet the 25 Men Vying for Her Heart
Raquel Leviss Says She Called â and Texted â Ariana Madix to Apologize After Tom Sandoval Affair
'VPR': Raquel Is 'Ashamed' of 'Deceitful' Affair with Sandoval — and Admits She Subconsciously Blamed Ariana
Kim Kardashian attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art ; Pete Davidson attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Kim Kardashian Wanted Pete Davidson to Be 'Comfortable' on Her Show: 'Know What You're Getting Yourself Into'
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian Refuses to Be Ex Kanye West's 'Clean-Up Crew' as He Spirals Towards 'Rock Bottom'
Sammi Giancola Calls on a 'Jersey Shore' Legend to Tease Her Return: 'The Sweetest Thing You've Ever Seen'
Sammi Giancola Calls on a 'Jersey Shore' Legend to Tease Her Return: 'The Sweetest Thing You've Ever Seen'
Ed Sheeran, Ted Lasso
Ed Sheeran Releases 'A Beautiful Game' for the 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Finale
Jill Duggar Dillard
Jill Duggar Says She's 'Done with Secrets' as She Reveals She's Releasing New Memoir 'Counting the Cost'
Brie Larson in Lessons in Chemistry, coming soon to Apple TV+.
Brie Larson's Science-Loving Apple TV+ Show 'Lessons In Chemistry' to Debut This Fall
exclusive behind the scenes photos from the FUBAR premiere day and press day, courtesy of star Travis Van Winkle
'FUBAR' Star Travis Van Winkle Shares His Premiere Day Photo Diary, Schwarzenegger and All (Exclusive)
Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice
'RHONJ': Melissa Says Teresa Has Reached 'Delusional's Highest Level' as They Wonder How To Co-Exist Together
Vanessa from The Ultimatum Queer Love and host JoAnna Garcia Swisher
'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' Host JoAnna Garcia Swisher on Why Cast's Attack on Vanessa Was 'Important' (Exclusive)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Todd and Savannah Chrisley visit SiriusXM Studios on June 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Savannah Chrisley Says Dad Todd Was 'in a Lot of Therapy' Before Reporting to Prison
Ted Lasso
‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Finale Sees Its Cast Find the Happiness They All Deserve
Ghost Adventures
Ghost Adventures' Zak Bagans Hears 'Blood-Curdling' Disembodied Screams at Lake Mead