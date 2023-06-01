Hannah Waddingham on 'Ted Lasso' Future: 'None of Us Know' — Maybe Not Even Jason Sudeikis

This post contains spoilers from the season 3 finale of Ted Lasso.

When Ted Lasso's season 3 finale premiered on Wednesday, there was an air of finality to the 75-minute episode — and even the cast felt the end was likely in sight.

“Brett Goldstein and I, all the way through the shooting of the third season, it was like we were both already in mourning, so I’ve been feeling this feeling for quite a while,” star Hannah Waddingham told Entertainment Weekly.

The cast has received no indications whether the show might live on, although the episode’s final scenes seem to close the book on Ted (Jason Sudeikis)'s story, as he moves back to the U.S. and reunites with his son Henry (Gus Turner) and wife Michelle (Andrea Anders).

“I don’t know,” she said. “None of us know. I don’t even know if Jason knows. If he does, he is a sly dog.”

During the finale, Waddingham’s character, AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton, also reconnects with the Dutchman with whom she shared a tender evening in Amsterdam earlier in season 3. The two don’t kiss, or even embrace each other, but the show insinuates romance may be in store for them.

“I like the fact that it was intimated but not bashed over the head,” Waddingham, 48, explained. “I like that it’s letting some sunshine into her life, and a change of pace perhaps, but I like that it wasn’t bashed over the head any more than that. I feel there would be a period of adjustment for her anyway. It is a massive thing that Ted has gone, so, yeah, I like that it was just touched upon rather than rammed down our throats.”

As one of the show’s fan favorites, audiences probably wouldn’t mind a spinoff show featuring Rebecca. But Waddingham isn’t sold on the idea — yet.

“It’s not really something I’ve thought of,” she said. “But if there were more to come, I’d certainly entertain the idea. I’d be crazy not to. It’s a beautifully crafted role that I’ve thankfully had a large hand in. I’m fully invested in her, so I would always entertain that.”

With Ted Lasso likely wrapped for good, Waddingham is keeping busy with other projects, including a role in Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two, which is due out in 2024. The actress has fond memories of her time spent with director Chris McQuarrie and Tom Cruise.

“What a gorgeous pair they are, Chris and Tom Cruise,” she said. “Chris, Tom and I were literally like three 12-year-olds on that aircraft carrier together, just completely excitable.”

Another project on the horizon includes The Fall Guy with Ryan Gosling, which is also expected to premiere next year. For Waddingham, joining the project was a no-brainer.

“I just couldn’t turn it down having a chance to work with all those guys on that. … Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt are just fabulously good eggs, and I have a lot of time for them,” she explained. “I wanted to play something that was completely different from Rebecca fairly immediately, so I’m glad I got the chance to do that.”

Ted Lasso is now streaming in full on Apple TV+.

