Entertainment TV 'Hannah Montana' Cast: Where Are They Now? Disney Channel's hit series, Hannah Montana — which starred Miley Cyrus, Emily Osment, Mitchel Musso and Jason Earle — premiered in March 2006 Sweet nibblets! It's been over 15 years since Hannah Montana premiered. Starring Miley Cyrus in the titular role, the Disney Channel series ran for four seasons between March 2006 and January 2011. It chronicled the life of Cyrus' fictional character, Miley Stewart, who doubled as both an average teenager and pop star as she lived the "best of both worlds." Over the years, the actress and singer has paid tribute to Hannah Montana. In honor of the show's 15th anniversary in 2021, Cyrus penned a love letter to the character, which helped her rise to fame when the show made its debut. "Hi Hannah, It's been a while. 15 years to be exact. Since the first time I slid those blonde bangs over my forehead in the best attempt to conceal my identity. Then slipped into a puke pink terry cloth robe with a bedazzled HM over the [heart]. I didn't know then…that is where you would live forever," Cyrus wrote in the note shared on Twitter and Instagram. "Not just in mine but millions of people around the world. Although you are considered to be an "alter ego" in reality there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glovette than I did in my bare hands," she continued in part. Cyrus also thanked her family, both on-screen and off, including her dad and costar Billy Ray Cyrus, mom Tish, maternal grandmother Loretta and her siblings. In 2022, the "Flowers" singer honored the show again with a Twitter post that read, "16 years ago my life changed forever when HM premiered." She continued with a special message for her fans, adding, "Because of your loyalty and support I've had the honor to travel the world for over a decade and perform for fans that bring so much greatness into my life." For more on what the Hannah Montana cast has been up to since the show wrapped in January 2011, scroll on! 01 of 07 Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana/Miley Stewart DISNEY CHANNEL/BYRON COHEN; Arturo Holmes/Getty Miley Cyrus skyrocketed to stardom at a young age when she landed the titular role of Hannah Montana on Disney Channel, a character that the actress has said “changed” her life “forever.” Although the actress originally auditioned for the role of the pop star’s best friend, Lilly Truscott, she was selected for the lead due to her ability to act and sing. Cyrus' career as a singer — both as Hannah Montana and an independent artist — flourished simultaneously during her four-season run on the show. In June 2007, she released the two-disc album Hannah Montana 2: Meet Miley Cyrus, with the second disc serving as Cyrus' debut studio album. She embarked on the highly successful Best of Both Worlds Tour later that year. In addition to her early music successes, Cyrus picked up acting roles outside of Hannah Montana. She made her debut as a film actress starring alongside John Travolta in 2008’s Bolt and later evolved her acting career with a more mature role in The Last Song in 2010. Among her other acting credits include 2007’s High School Musical 2 and 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. In 2019, she played pop star Ashley O in season 5 of Black Mirror, which many fans drew parallels to Hannah Montana. In the wake of Hannah Montana, Cyrus also honed in on her music career and notably reinvented her image with albums such as 2010’s Can’t Be Tamed and 2013’s Bangerz. The latter — housing singles such as “We Can’t Stop” and “Wrecking Ball” — became her fifth No. 1 album, earning Cyrus her first Grammy Award nomination. Among Cyrus’ more recent releases include 2020’s Plastic Hearts (with singles “Midnight Sky,” “Prisoner” and “Angels Like You”) and 2023’s Endless Summer Vacation (with singles “Flowers,” “River” and “Jaded”). In August 2023, she released an emotional ballad and music video “Used to Be Young" along with a TikTok series inspired by the song that has her “looking back" on her life and "sharing untold stories" from her past. The song's release coincided with the 10th anniversary of her infamous MTV VMAs performance with Robin Thicke and the release of her music video for "Wrecking Ball." As for her personal life, Cyrus was in an on-again-off-again relationship with her The Last Song costar Liam Hemsworth after first meeting on set in 2010. The two later married in 2018, but announced their separation the following year and divorced in 2020. Since December 2021, Cyrus has been romantically linked to drummer Maxx Morando. 02 of 07 Emily Osment as Lilly Truscott Bob D'Amico / Disney / Courtesy Everett; Amy Sussman/WireImage Emily Osment played Miley Stewart’s best friend, Lilly Truscott, on Hannah Montana from 2006 to 2011. Prior to Hannah Montana, she had various gigs as a child actress, including the second and third Spy Kid films in 2002 and 2003. Amid Hannah Montana’s four-season tenure, Osment appeared in 2007’s The Haunting Hour: Don’t Think About It, 2009’s Dadnapped and 2011’s Cyberbully. When the Disney hit series wrapped, she landed roles on Fox’s Almost Family from 2019 to 2020 and Freeform’s Young & Hungry from 2014 to 2019, which earned her three Teen Choice Award nods. In recent years, Osment had a recurring role as Theresa on Netflix’s The Kominsky Method, earning two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series. She also played Mandy on CBS’s Young Sheldon since 2022. As for her personal life, Osment announced her engagement to boyfriend Jack Anthony in an Instagram post in July 2023. She wrote that she is “deliriously happy” in the caption while describing her now-fiancé as a “magical, beautiful, kaleidoscope of a person." 03 of 07 Jason Earles as Jackson Stewart DISNEY CHANNEL/BYRON COHEN; Paul Archuleta/Getty Jason Earles played Miley’s older brother, Jackson Stewart, on Hannah Montana from 2006 to 2011. Prior to landing the role — that notably saw him playing a 16-year-old at age 29 when the show began — the actor appeared in other titles, including CBS’s sitcom Still Standing and the 2004 film National Treasure. Amid Hannah Montana’s four-season run, Earles guest starred on Disney Channel’s Phil of the Future as the character Grady Spaggett. He, along with several Hannah Montana cast members, also appeared on the Disney Channel Games in 2007 and 2008. Earles made a cameo on the third season and fourth season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, marking a return to his Disney roots. He also worked on the Disney+ series as an acting coach since season 1. "I was thrilled to be able to provide that for the kids going into it as they started. That was the genesis of it,” Earles told PEOPLE. “Then, I just loved them all so much that I just keep coming back." The actor also compared the immediate superstardom of HSMTMTS lead Olivia Rodrigo — in the wake of releasing hit “Drivers License,” her single that ultimately led to her seven Grammy nominations — to Cyrus in Hannah Montana. "For me, what has been mind-blowing is I was there during Hannah Montana, and I watched Miley turn into the biggest pop star in the world overnight," he said. "The show premiered, we told them, 'She's a pop star,' [and] suddenly, she was a pop star." As for his personal life, Earles married his longtime girlfriend Katie Drysen in August 2017. He described the ceremony as “the most magical day of my life.” 04 of 07 Mitchel Musso as Oliver Oken DISNEY CHANNEL/JOEL WARREN; Michael Bezjian/Getty Mitchel Musso played Miley and Lilly’s best friend, Oliver Oken, on Hannah Montana from 2006 to 2011. Prior to landing the role, he made his film debut in 2003’s Secondhand Lions and appeared in other titles including King of the Hill. Following his four-season run on Hannah Montana, Musso continued his work on Disney Channel and starred as Jeremy Johnson on Phineas and Ferb. He voiced the animated character alongside Ashley Tisdale for four seasons from 2007 to 2015. Musso’s other gigs include King Brady on the Disney XD show Pair of Kings as well as the host of Disney Channel's PrankStars. Outside of acting, Musso also pursued a career in music and released his self-titled debut album with Walt Disney Records in June 2009. After a 10-year hiatus, he returned to music with the release of his single “DRANK” — off his upcoming mixtape, Ghost. In August 2023, the actor and singer was arrested in Texas on charges of public intoxication and theft. He created “a disturbance” and “selected a bag of chips and began eating them,” the Rockwall Police Department said in a press release obtained by PEOPLE. 05 of 07 Billy Ray Cyrus as Robby Ray Stewart DISNEY CHANNEL/BYRON COHEN; Katherine Bomboy/NBC Billy Ray Cyrus played Miley’s father, Robby Ray Stewart, on Hannah Montana from 2006 to 2011. Prior to co-starring alongside his daughter in the Disney Channel hit, he had already established a name for himself in the country music industry, largely known for his single “Achy Breaky Heart” released in 1992. Amid his four-season run on Hannah Montana, Billy Ray appeared on the fourth season of Dancing With the Stars in 2007. He also starred in Jackie Chan’s film, The Spy Next Door, in 2010. Throughout his time on the show, Billy Ray teamed up musically with Miley for several collaborations. After accompanying him on tour growing up, the father-daughter duo dueted on tracks including 2006's "I Learned from You" and "Stand," 2007's "Ready, Set, Don't Go" and 2009's "Butterfly Fly Away." Billy Ray has continued to make music, having released 16 studio albums since 1992. In 2019, the musician’s career skyrocketed again due to his feature on Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road" remix. The collaboration earned Billy Ray his first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, in addition to his first two Grammy Award wins in the best pop duo/group and best music video categories. As for his personal life, Billy Ray began dating singer Firerose in 2022 after his split from longtime wife Tish Cyrus, with whom he shares five children: daughters Miley, Noah, and Brandi, and sons Trace and Braison. Billy Ray and Firerose later got engaged in August 2022. 06 of 07 Moises Arias as Rico Suave Jaimie Trueblood/Disney Channel via Gett; Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Moises Arias played the outdoor concession manager, Rico Suave, on Hannah Montana from 2006 to 2011. Prior to landing the role, he appeared in shows like Everybody Hates Chris and The Emperor’s New School. Amid his four-season run on Hannah Montana series, Arias made cameos on various other Disney Channel hits, including The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Wizards of Waverly Place and Phineas and Ferb. Following Hannah Montana, Arias appeared in titles such as 2013’s The Kings of Summer, 2017’s Pitch Perfect 3 and 2019’s The Wall of Mexico. In 2019, he appeared alongside fellow Disney Channel alum Cole Sprouse in the drama film Five Feet Apart. Most recently, he starred opposite Pete Davidson in 2020’s The King of Staten. 07 of 07 Cody Linley as Jake Ryan DISNEY CHANNEL/ERIC MCCANDLESS; Cody Linley/ Instagram Cody Linley played one of Miley’s love interests, Jake Ryan, on Hannah Montana from 2006 to 2010. Prior to landing the role on the Disney Channel hit, he had supporting roles in films such as 2000’s Miss Congeniality, 2003’s Cheaper by the Dozen and Hey Arnold!: The Movie that same year. Amid his Hannah Montana tenure, he starred in 2006’s Hoot — marking one of his biggest film gigs to date alongside Logan Herman and Brie Larson. In 2008, he was a contestant on season 7 of Dancing with the Stars. Other titles he's appeared in include Melissa & Joey in 2012, Sharknado in 2016 and 2017 and the 2020 miniseries Happy Epidemic. Although it's been years since his Disney Channel days, he still pokes fun at his past work on social media. In August, he hilariously compared his Hannah Montana character to Ken in the Greta Gerwig film Barbie in an Instagram video backed to Ryan Gosling's song, "I'm Just Ken."