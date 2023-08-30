'Hannah Montana' Alum Mitchel Musso Denies Being 'Intoxicated' During Public Arrest: 'A Big Misunderstanding'

Hannah Montana alum Mitchel Musso is speaking out after his arrest this weekend on charges of theft and public intoxication.

The 32-year-old actor, who played Oliver Oken on the Disney Channel show, firmly denied both charges during a conversation with PEOPLE on Wednesday.

"There was no theft, and I was not intoxicated," he insists. "It's just been unfortunate, but it's a big misunderstanding."

Musso was arrested on Saturday evening in Rockwall, Texas, on charges of public intoxication and theft, according to a press release from the Rockwall Police Department.

Police responded to a 911 call made at around 7:15 p.m. from an individual reporting a “disturbance" at the SpringHill Suites Dallas Rockwall, where the caller said another individual entered the hotel and began eating a bag of chips. When the person was asked to pay for them, he became "verbally abusive" and left without paying.

Musso, however, recalls the events differently. After having spent four hours wave surfing on Lake Ray Hubbard near Dallas, the actor says he entered the hotel wearing only board shorts and no shirt.

"This disgruntled employee, whose behavior was erratic, ripped the bag of potato chips out of my hand and started yelling at me about my attire," claims Musso, who offered to pay for the chips. "He said, 'Get out or I'm going to call the police.' Ultimately, I said, 'Sure. Call the cops.'"

"You know, I grew up here. You know this is my hometown, right?" he adds.

When the police arrived, Musso was in for a shock.

"It's scary when you're surrounded by 30 cops," he explains. "It's a scary position to be in. They brought me in. I had absolutely nothing to say to any of them, because I knew what was going on. They called me by my first name. They knew exactly who I was, because it's my hometown. People know me."

The Phineas and Ferb voice actor says he was ultimately booked on charges of theft and intoxication, partly because he had two outstanding warrants from 2019 for unpaid traffic tickets. The outstanding warrants were due to a failure to display a drivers license and an expired registration, per Fox News, which reported that the actor violated a “promise to appear” order.

Musso believes it may have also had to do with his status as a public figure because "you have all eyes on you." (The actor is currently recording an album and set to appear in an undisclosed film scheduled to shoot in New Zealand in the coming months.)



Following his arrest, the Hannah Montana alum spent the night in prison and was released after posting a $1,000 bond. Being behind bars was not his "favorite environment," he admits, but if there's a silver lining to his brush with the law, it's that Musso finally got his hands on his snack of choice.

"Guess what they feed you in jail for free? Ruffles potato chips," he says. "I got my free potato chips."

