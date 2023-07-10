Hannah Gosselin Says Mom Kate 'Separated' Her Brother Collin from the Rest of Their Siblings for Misbehavior

Hannah and Collin are featured in a preview for Vice TV's new docuseries 'Dark Side of the 2000s'

Stephanie Wenger
Published on July 10, 2023 08:02PM EDT
Collin Gosselin, Kate Gosselin and Hannah Gosselin. Photo:

Collin Gosselin/Instagram, Amanda Edwards/Getty, Hannah Gosselin/Instagram

Hannah Gosselin is recalling her life at home growing up when cameras weren’t rolling on her family's hit TLC reality series, Jon & Kate Plus 8.

In a clip previewing Vice TV’s upcoming docuseries Dark Side of the 2000s, the 19-year-old daughter of Jon and Kate Gosselin says her brother Collin “would be separated” from his seven siblings as a child, adding, “He would not get to come outside and play with us. He would eat dinner at different times than us.” 

“I don’t think effort was made in the home to help him learn what behavior is acceptable and what behavior is not acceptable,” she continues.

Collin — who, like Hannah, graduated from high school last month — also speaks about how he felt he was treated differently by his mother amid her divorce from Jon in 2009, explaining, "I'm not going to say I was a perfect child. But I'd say my misbehaving was no different from my siblings.”

“I know my mother was going through a lot of things. I mean, a divorce, and plenty of different things that can’t be easy to go through,” he continues. “And, you know, I want to think that she needed someone to take out her anger and frustration on, and it was just kind of me. I was in the way and I was there. So, she chose me.”

Kate's reps did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Jon, Collin, Kate Gosselin
Jon, Collin, Kate Gosselin. Tom Briglia/FilmMagic; Jon Gosselin/Instagram; Amanda Edwards/Getty

In November, Collin, 19, opened up about why he feels growing up in front of cameras broke his family, which includes the other sextuplets — Leah, Joel, Alexis and Aaden — and 22-year-old twins Mady and Cara.

"I want to believe it was because of TV and what being in the public eye does to a family. I think it tore us apart," Collin, who was a minor at the time of filming, told Entertainment Tonight. "It gave us less time to actually be together as a family [and] more time to be in the public eye."

Collin — who lives with his father Jon, 46 — revealed his relationship with his mom changed after he was sent to a live-in learning facility to address his behavior issues.

KATE GOSSELIN, JOEL KEVIN GOSSELIN, COLLIN THOMAS GOSSELIN, MADELYN "MADY" KATE GOSSELIN, AADEN JONATHAN GOSSELIN, CARA NICOLE GOSSELIN, LEAH HOPE GOSSELIN, ALEXIS FAITH GOSSELIN, HANNAH JOY GOSSELIN
Donna Svennevik/Getty

"After being there, I didn't have a relationship with her," Collin said of Kate, 48. "Even before [being] there, I don't think we had much of a relationship and I think that just kept tearing it even more down."

He added, "It's unfortunate that we didn't have a relationship. I think every son wants to have a relationship with their mom. But I'm doing very well."

When asked if he would still welcome a relationship with Kate, Collin said, "Yes, it would be ideal."

Dark Side of the 2000s premieres July 18 at 9 p.m. ET on Vice TV.

