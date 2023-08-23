Hannah Godwin Celebrates Ahead of Wedding in France with Welcome Party and Rehearsal Dinner: 'What Is Life'

The 'Bachelor in Paradise' stars will say "I do" in France this week

By
Amy Rosner
Amy Rosner
Amy Rosner
Amy Rosner is a Society/Culture Writer for PEOPLE. Her verticals include Parents, Royals, Health, Weddings, and Politics.  
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 23, 2023 04:00PM EDT
Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Rehearsal/Welcome Dinner
Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour . Photo:

Beba Vowels | @bebavowelsphoto (2)

Let the wedding festivities begin!

Bachelor in Paradise stars Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour celebrated their upcoming nuptials with a chic welcome party and rehearsal dinner in France.

“What is life omg,” Godwin captioned a post on Instagram with images from the two events. 

Photos in the carousel included Godwin getting ready for the party with her hair in curlers, along with picturesque scenes of the reality star, 28, with her family, friends and the Eiffel Tower dazzling at night. 

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Rehearsal/Welcome Dinner
Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour.

Beba Vowels | @bebavowelsphoto

“Real life Barbie!” a fan commented. 

Another user chimed in, “I’m telling my kids that you are Audrey Hepburn.” 

The same day, Godwin posted another slideshow from her rehearsal dinner where the bride-to-be sipped champagne outside a beautiful garden in France along with photos of the happy couple and dinner attendees.

“This is my royal wedding.” One user wrote. 

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Rehearsal/Welcome Dinner
Hannah Godwin.

Beba Vowels | @bebavowelsphoto

Godwin previously told PEOPLE that the pair is planning to incorporate France's natural beauty in their wedding decor and theme.

“Timeless and romantic meets elegance. We want everyone to have a blast!” she says. 

This isn't the first time that the couple has traveled to Paris together. In the weeks after their season of Bachelor in Paradise aired, Barbour and Godwin took a trip to the city of love to celebrate their engagement.

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Rehearsal/Welcome Dinner
Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour.

Beba Vowels | @bebavowelsphoto

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Jet-lagged breakfast, walks in the rain, din by the eiffel tower, & now watching king kong. my kinda paris sundayyyy," Godwin captioned a cute photo of her and Barbour gazing into each other’s eyes in front of the iconic landmark in late September 2019.

They also rang in the New Year in France in December.

The couple originally got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise season six in 2019. On Aug. 15, five years later, Barbour proposed to Godwin again weeks before their wedding. 

“Although our first engagement was and still is SO special to us, over the past 4 years we’ve talked about having a special little moment just for us in the real world, and @dylanbarbour surprised me and made it happen last week,” Godwin captioned a post of Barbour popping the question near a beach.

Related Articles
Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin Celebrate 'Best Week Ahead' as They Prepare for Their Wedding in Paris
Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin Celebrate 'Best Week Ahead' as They Prepare for Their Wedding in Paris
Hannah Godwin Says âItâs Go Timeâ As She Counts Down Wedding in Paris
Hannah Godwin Says ‘It’s Go Time’ Ahead of Wedding in Paris: ‘We Want Everyone to Have a Blast!’ (Exclusive)
Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour attend Variety Power of Young Hollywood at NeueHouse Los Angeles on August 10, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Dylan Barbour Proposes to Hannah Godwin Again, 4 Years After 'Bachelor in Paradise' Proposal
Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin attend the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango at Dignity Health Sports Park on June 04, 2022 in Carson, California
Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's Relationship Timeline
Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour
'Bachelor in Paradise' Alums Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Are Getting Married 'So Soon'
Zooey Deschanel and Fiance Jonathan Scott Visit Paris
Zooey Deschanel and Fiancé Jonathan Scott Visit Paris After Engagement: ‘Love of My Life’
Tyson Barrie wedding
See NHL Star Tyson Barrie's Waterfront Wedding Photos: 'Just Barried!'
Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs Helped Noah Erb Plan Proposal to Abigail Heringer
Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs Helped Noah Erb Plan Proposal to Abigail Heringer: ‘Y’all are Family’
Newlyweds Isaiah Hartenstein and Kourtney Kellar Share Details from Their Wedding
Isaiah Hartenstein and Kourtney Kellar Share Photos from Their 'Blissful' Wedding — on a Yacht! (Exclusive)
Arie and Lauren Luyendyk Renew Their Vows After 4 Years of Marriage: 'Never a Bad Time to Recommit'
Arie and Lauren Luyendyk Renew Their Wedding Vows in Aruba After 4 Years: 'Never a Bad Time to Recommit'
Justin Timberlake, Chelsea Handler and Nina Dobrev Were All Just in the Same Bridal Party
Justin Timberlake, Chelsea Handler and Nina Dobrev Were All Just in the Same Wedding Party
Hannah Godwin Bachelorette Party
'Bachelor' Alum Hannah Godwin Throws Barbie-Themed Bachelorette Party in Las Vegas: See Photos!
'Bachelorette' Serena Pitt Celebrates Her Bachelorette Party
'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum Serena Pitt Celebrates Her Bachelorette Party at TAO Beach in Vegas! (Exclusive)
Jean Todt and Michelle Yeoh attend the "Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)" red carpet during the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2023
15 of Hollywood's Longest Celebrity Engagements
Andre Gray and Leigh-Anne Pinnock
Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Photos of Her Dreamy Beach Wedding: 'Married My Soul Mate'
Kate Hudson Galivants Around Paris With FiancÃ©e Danny Fujikawa
Kate Hudson Gallivants Around France with Fiancé Danny Fujikawa: 'Paris We Love You'