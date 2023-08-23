Hannah Godwin Celebrates Ahead of Wedding in France with Welcome Party and Rehearsal Dinner: 'What Is Life'

Let the wedding festivities begin!

Bachelor in Paradise stars Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour celebrated their upcoming nuptials with a chic welcome party and rehearsal dinner in France.

“What is life omg,” Godwin captioned a post on Instagram with images from the two events.

Photos in the carousel included Godwin getting ready for the party with her hair in curlers, along with picturesque scenes of the reality star, 28, with her family, friends and the Eiffel Tower dazzling at night.

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour. Beba Vowels | @bebavowelsphoto

“Real life Barbie!” a fan commented.

Another user chimed in, “I’m telling my kids that you are Audrey Hepburn.”

The same day, Godwin posted another slideshow from her rehearsal dinner where the bride-to-be sipped champagne outside a beautiful garden in France along with photos of the happy couple and dinner attendees.

“This is my royal wedding.” One user wrote.

Hannah Godwin. Beba Vowels | @bebavowelsphoto

Godwin previously told PEOPLE that the pair is planning to incorporate France's natural beauty in their wedding decor and theme.

“Timeless and romantic meets elegance. We want everyone to have a blast!” she says.

This isn't the first time that the couple has traveled to Paris together. In the weeks after their season of Bachelor in Paradise aired, Barbour and Godwin took a trip to the city of love to celebrate their engagement.

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour. Beba Vowels | @bebavowelsphoto

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Jet-lagged breakfast, walks in the rain, din by the eiffel tower, & now watching king kong. my kinda paris sundayyyy," Godwin captioned a cute photo of her and Barbour gazing into each other’s eyes in front of the iconic landmark in late September 2019.

They also rang in the New Year in France in December.

The couple originally got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise season six in 2019. On Aug. 15, five years later, Barbour proposed to Godwin again weeks before their wedding.

“Although our first engagement was and still is SO special to us, over the past 4 years we’ve talked about having a special little moment just for us in the real world, and @dylanbarbour surprised me and made it happen last week,” Godwin captioned a post of Barbour popping the question near a beach.