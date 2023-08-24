Every Gorgeous Photo from Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's Wedding in France (Exclusive)

Here, an exclusive look at the couple's wedding — and the days of festivities leading up to it.

The groom called the day "dreamlike," as he and his bride exchanged vows before and celebrated with 145 friends and family members.

01 of 25 Mr. & Mrs. Beba Vowels | @bebavowelsphoto Introducing the Harbours! The couple locks eyes following their nuptials. “As a kid, you always wonder who you are going to marry and spend the rest of your life with, and we couldn’t be luckier getting the opportunity to do that with each other," Godwin told PEOPLE ahead of the wedding. "It’s fun to know who you'll get to do life with and plan out goals and the future, and be each other's biggest supporter along the way."

02 of 25 Going Glam Beba Vowels | @bebavowelsphoto "My entire mood board for all of the looks of the wedding week were classic 90’s supermodel inspired," Godwin told PEOPLE ahead of her big day. "I have always found that I feel the most 'me' when I’m in something that feels simple, yet powerful."



03 of 25 Squad Goals Lori Krebs The bride sported a sleek half-pony for the ceremony, with clean makeup to match.

04 of 25 Bridal Besties Beba Vowels | @bebavowelsphoto Before slipping into her gown, Godwin celebrated with her bridal party. The bride gifted her bridesmaids robes and PJs from Victoria's Secret. "Matching with my bridal party and some of the closest women in my life prior to my ceremony was the best way to celebrate," she said. "What better way to create memories than with such beautiful pieces that I will remember forever.”

05 of 25 Final Touches Beba Vowels | @bebavowelsphoto The couple's wedding date was already a special one: Godwin's mom's birth date!

06 of 25 A Dress to Impress Beba Vowels | @bebavowelsphoto Godwin flew to Barcelona with her mom to design her dream wedding dress with Pronovias Haute Couture. While she initially thought she would be indecisive on her gown, she knew right away that she had found "the one." She added two party dresses for later in the evening, too.

07 of 25 Ticket to Ride Beba Vowels | @bebavowelsphoto Among the favors: custom passport holders.

08 of 25 Picture Perfect Beba Vowels | @bebavowelsphoto The pair chose a historic venue outside of Paris — the Chateau de Villette — because the City of Light was the first place they traveled as a couple after their season of Bachelor in Paradise finished airing. "Paris has always held a special place in our hearts, and we knew spending a week with our family and closest friends celebrating our wedding would be a dream," Godwin shared.

09 of 25 Love Story Beba Vowels | @bebavowelsphoto Godwin walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love."

10 of 25 Kiss the Bride Beba Vowels | @bebavowelsphoto "I think we both feel like we are already married, but it’s such a life moment for the both of us that it means the world,” Godwin said of the ceremony.

11 of 25 Family First Beba Vowels | @bebavowelsphoto The newlyweds posed for a smiling family photo.

12 of 25 Like a Dream Beba Vowels | @bebavowelsphoto “I honestly did not expect the wedding to be this dreamlike,” Barbour told PEOPLE. “I can’t wait to spend every moment appreciating our life and celebrating such a huge life moment with Hannah and my family.”

13 of 25 Swept Away Beba Vowels | @bebavowelsphoto Godwin's train caught the wind in one scenic shot.

14 of 25 Party People Beba Vowels | @bebavowelsphoto For the pair, making their wedding day “fun” was the number one priority, they shared.

15 of 25 Black and White Beba Vowels | @bebavowelsphoto In contrast to the bride, the bridesmaids wore black gowns in varying styles.

16 of 25 Sparkle Motion Beba Vowels | @bebavowelsphoto Godwin added a touch of pizazz to her ceremony gown with bejeweled gloves.

17 of 25 Dinner Date Beba Vowels | @bebavowelsphoto Dinner consisted of a three-course plated dinner from Chakra Events which included beef Wellington, rack of lamb and potato gnocchi.



18 of 25 Raise a Glass Beba Vowels | @bebavowelsphoto During cocktail hour, the couple served their favorite appetizers and champagne from Champagne Lucien Roguet.

19 of 25 Sweet Nothings Beba Vowels | @bebavowelsphoto When it came time for dessert, the couple created a donut wall instead of a classic wedding cake.

20 of 25 Something Borrowed Beba Vowels | @bebavowelsphoto The California-based couple made sure to bring a piece of West Coast fashion, hand-picking their favorite pair of sunglasses, Reveler Slims from watch and lifestyle brand MVMT, for each of their guests to take home.

21 of 25 Fashionable Fun Beba Vowels | @bebavowelsphoto Godwin's second look was her "fashion moment," she told PEOPLE, and featured some sparkle on the skirt.

22 of 25 Making Memories Beba Vowels | @bebavowelsphoto “Odds are we’ll never have all of these people in one place ever again, so I’m looking forward to being in the moment, laughing, and soaking up all the love,” Barbour shared.

23 of 25 Lip Service Beba Vowels | @bebavowelsphoto “It’s almost hard to put into words how magical this day is for us,” Godwin said. “Not only do I get to marry the guy of my dreams, but I get to be in France with my closest family and friends. I feel like there's no other words to describe it other than the best day ever!”

24 of 25 What a Gem Beba Vowels | @bebavowelsphoto Godwin's third look of the night "was all the fun sparkles," she shared.