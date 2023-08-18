Hannah Godwin Says ‘It’s Go Time’ Ahead of Wedding in Paris: ‘We Want Everyone to Have a Blast!’ (Exclusive)

“I really never realized how special it is for everyone we love to come together and celebrate us,” the 'Bachelor in Paradise' star tells PEOPLE

By
Jordan Greene
Jordan Greene is Society and Culture writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared on TODAY.com, The Forward and The Daily Orange.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 18, 2023 05:58PM EDT
Hannah Godwin Says âItâs Go Timeâ As She Counts Down Wedding in Paris
Hannah Godwin preparing for wedding in Paris. Photo:

France and Jesse Rambis

Let the countdown begin!

Bachelor in Paradise stars Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour are only days away from saying “I do” and starting their journey together as husband and wife. 

The romantic French-style wedding will take place on Wednesday in Paris. Godwin, 28, tells PEOPLE that since France is already so beautiful the couple decided to embrace the country’s natural beauty for their theme. 

Hannah Godwin Says âItâs Go Timeâ As She Counts Down Wedding in Paris
Hannah Godwin tries on wedding dresses.

France and Jesse Rambis

“Timeless and romantic meets elegance. We want everyone to have a blast!” she says. 

This past week, Godwin and Barbour arrived in France, posting on Instagram a selfie of them kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower.   

Ahead of the wedding, Godwin tells PEOPLE she also teamed up with Pronovias to model some of their gowns and try on different styles of wedding dresses to get an idea of which route to go for the big day. 

Hannah Godwin Says âItâs Go Timeâ As She Counts Down Wedding in Paris
Hannah Godwin finding her personal wedding style.

France and Jesse Rambis

“It was such a fun creative day for the whole team and we wanted to hint at the classic French styles the wedding will have!” Godwin says. 


The couple originally got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise season 6 in 2019. On Aug. 15 – five years later – Barbour, 29, proposed to Godwin again weeks before their wedding. 

“Although our first engagement was and still is SO special to us, over the past 4 years we’ve talked about having a special little moment just for us in the real world, and @dylanbarbour surprised me and made it happen last week,” Godwin captioned a post of Barbour popping the question near a beach.

Hannah Godwin Says âItâs Go Timeâ As She Counts Down Wedding in Paris
Hannah Godwin in a wedding dress.

France and Jesse Rambis

For Godwin, it’s been tricky for her to wrap her brain around actually getting married in Paris because she and Barbour live so far away. But now that they’ve arrived: “It’s go time.” 

“It’s starting to feel real and the nerves are kicking in a bit. All good nerves though!” she says. 


The best part of the planning process for Godwin has been the support and love from all of her and Barbours’ family and friends. She loves that her guests will be able to make a trip with lots of memories out of the wedding week which everyone seems super excited for. 

Hannah Godwin Says âItâs Go Timeâ As She Counts Down Wedding in Paris
Hannah Godwin poses in wedding dress.

France and Jesse Rambis

“I really never realized how special it is for everyone we love to come together and celebrate us,” she says. 

