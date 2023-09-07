Hannah Godwin Reveals Why She Didn't Carry a Bouquet Down the Aisle: 'Saved the Wedding Day'

It’s been two weeks since Bachelor in Paradise stars Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour tied the knot in a romantic destination wedding, and she's letting fans in on some of the choices the couple made for the big day.

Their week-long wedding extravaganza concluded with a romantic ceremony and reception at the Chateau de Villette in Condécourt, France, in front of 145 friends and family members on August 23, which PEOPLE revealed exclusively.

Since then, Godwin, 28, has fielded questions about the long-awaited nuptials — including her decision to skip the traditional flower bouquet many brides hold while walking down the aisle.

“There’s one topic that has had a little bit of controversy,” the newlywed says in a video shared to her TikTok account earlier this week. “First of all, no, I didn’t just forget my bouquet. I guess it could seem like that but I didn’t forget it.”

But the decision to leave out the bouquet wasn't in an attempt to “start a trend.”

“I think I was just kind of stupid,” she says. “Someone asked me ‘Do you really want to walk down the aisle with a bouquet?’ I don’t remember who it was. And I was like ‘I don’t know, not really,’ and that was it.”

Hannah Godwin's wedding bouquet. Beba Vowels | @bebavowelsphoto

She adds, “I’ve honestly not ever noticed someone having a bouquet at weddings. I would never notice if somebody had one or didn’t. I mean, now I will since all of this controversy.”

While Godwin didn’t put much thought into her decision, she feels in the end not carrying a bouquet ended up “saving” the wedding day.

Apparently, while Godwin was walking toward Barbour, 29, during the ceremony, her veil got stuck on the venue's cobblestone paths. “The ground was so unstable,” she says. “So many cobblestones and stuff like that, so I was already kind of nervous walking on it but I didn’t think about my veil getting caught on one of the crazy cobblestones.”

“But guess what was open? This hand that would have been holding a bouquet,” she continues. “I literally would have been trapped. So my hand picks up the veil very effortlessly.”

“The bouquet thing really helped me out . . ." she says. “And if I did start a trend, that’s even cooler.”

Hannah Godwin walking down the aisle. Beba Vowels | @bebavowelsphoto

Since the wedding, Godwin and Barbour — who got engaged during their Bachelor in Paradise finale in 2019 — have been soaking up married life and enjoying their first trip as husband and wife.

On Sept. 1, Barbour posted a photo of himself and Godwin on Instagram in the Maldives on their honeymoon. In the photo, the couple are wearing coordinated outfits while Barbour shows off his wedding ring finger in the photo. “In my husband era," he wrote.

