Hannah Godwin Channels 'Classic 90’s Supermodel' for Her Wedding in Paris: All the Details! (Exclusive)

The 'Bachelor in Paradise' star married husband Dylan Barbour in France on August 23

By
Jordan Greene
Jordan Greene is Society and Culture writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared on TODAY.com, The Forward and The Daily Orange.
Updated on August 24, 2023 02:02PM EDT

Hannah Godwin said "I do" in style!

The Bachelor in Paradise star, 28, who married husband Dylan Barbour, 29, on Wednesday in Paris says her bridal looks were inspired by the past.

"My entire mood board for all of the looks of the wedding week were “classic 90’s supermodel inspired," she told PEOPLE ahead of her big day. "I have always found that I feel the most 'me' when I’m in something that feels simple, yet powerful."

Godwin flew to Barcelona with her mom to design her dream wedding dress with Pronovias Haute Couture. While she initially thought she would be indecisive on her gown, she knew right away that she had found "the one."

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Wedding
Hannah Godwin at her wedding in Paris on August 23, 2023.

Beba Vowels | @bebavowelsphoto

“Once my mom and I both started crying when I tried it on, I knew that was the route for me," she says. "Plus, it was my moms first time in Europe, which was such a core memory for us!” she adds.

Godwin ended up having a total of three dresses designed for her by Pronovias for her wedding day. 

The first look was simple and classic, the second look was a ‘“fashion moment” and the third look focused on the fun.

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Wedding
Hannah Godwin puts on wedding dress.

Beba Vowels | @bebavowelsphoto

“I tried to channel that ode to the 90’s in each look and they actually “eased” into sparkles,” she says. “Look one had a few sparkles on the gloves, look two had a sparkly material on the skirt, and look three was all the fun sparkles!”

With the help of her stylist Hope Lavine, Godwin's outfits for the events leading up to the wedding also hinted at the vibes she would be wearing on the big day.


Godwin completed her bridal looks with hair by Bradley Leake and makeup by Trace Watkins.

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Wedding
Hannah Godwin at her wedding in Paris on August 23, 2023.

Beba Vowels | @bebavowelsphoto

Watkins went with his signature soft eyes and luminescent skin for Godwin’s big day look, using a combination of Hannah’s favorite Lancôme products. 

He adds that since Godwin’s features already “pop” they wanted to keep the focus on her natural beauty. 

“So much of the wedding had inspiration from this classic 90's supermodel vibe so we made sure that the makeup fell in line with that!” he says. “I made sure to use products that I trusted to last in the warm summer days of France and ones that I knew would look amazing both in photos and in real life."  

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Wedding
Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour at their wedding in Paris on August 23, 2023.

Beba Vowels | @bebavowelsphoto

“I used a mixture of Lancôme's Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation and Teint Idole Care and Glow Foundation to even out her complexion. Lancôme Teint Ultra Wear All Over Full Cover Concealers to conceal, brighten and contour. Lancôme Lash Idole Mascara Waterproof,” he adds.

As for Godwin's hair, she and Leake also collaborated to bring in the ‘90’s feel. 

“Since Hannah and I glam together often we played with many different bridal styles, but ultimately decided less is more and while she loves having her hair down keeping everything clean and off the face was the way to go,” he says. 

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Wedding
Hannah Godwin gets makeup done for wedding.

Beba Vowels | @bebavowelsphoto

Leake used a range of products from Kerastase to ensure her hair styled perfectly for the entire celebration. 

Starting off he used L'incroyable Blowdry Hair Lotion for heat protection on her damp hair. Then, he added two pumps of Kerastase Blond Absolu 2% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum to keep her blonde looking shiny all day. Finally he put a pump of Huile Cicaextreme Hair Oil through the mids and end of her hair.    

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Wedding

Beba Vowels | @bebavowelsphoto

To lock in the look Leake used Kerastase Laque Extreme hairspray for a look that would last all night.

“As a kid, you always wonder who you are going to marry and spend the rest of your life with, and we couldn’t be luckier getting the opportunity to do that with each other," says Godwin. "It’s fun to know who you'll get to do life with and plan out goals and the future, and be each other's biggest supporter along the way!”

