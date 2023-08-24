Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Are Married! Inside the 'Dreamlike' Wedding at a French Chateau! (Exclusive)

Wedding bells are ringing for Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour!

During a week-long wedding extravaganza, the Bachelor in Paradise stars exchanged vows on Wednesday in a romantic ceremony at the Chateau de Villette in Condécourt, France in front of 145 friends and family members.

“I honestly did not expect the wedding to be this dreamlike,” Barbour tells PEOPLE. “I can’t wait to spend every moment appreciating our life and celebrating such a huge life moment with Hannah and my family.”

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's wedding in Paris August 23, 2023. Beba Vowels | @bebavowelsphoto

Godwin and Barbour’s wedding, (planned by W Society) kicked off on Monday with a welcome party held on a boat cruise by Paris Seine during sunset. On Tuesday, the celebrations continued with an intimate garden party themed rehearsal dinner at the Chateau before the pair said "I do" the following day.

For the wedding day festivities, Godwin, 28, chose three different gowns by Atelier Pronovias Haute Couture including the double lingerie satin wedding dress with a crystal rhinestone trimmed veil and matching tulle gloves embroidered with Swarovski crystals for her vows. Shoes and jewelry were styled by Hope Lavine.

"When I tried on the silhouette of the dress, I knew it was the one," says Godwin of her dream dress. "My entire mood board for all of the looks of the wedding week were 'classic 90’s supermodel' inspired."

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour at their wedding in Paris on August 23, 2023. Beba Vowels | @bebavowelsphoto

Godwin walked down the aisle to ‘Can't stop falling in love’ by Elvis Presley, while the bride and groom shared their first dance to ‘L-O-V-E’ by Nat King Cole.“ I think we both feel like we are already married, but it’s such a life moment for the both of us that it means the world,” Godwin says.

“As a kid, you always wonder who you are going to marry and spend the rest of your life with, and we couldn’t be luckier getting the opportunity to do that with each other. It’s fun to know who you'll get to do life with and plan out goals and the future, and be each other's biggest supporter along the way!” she adds.

Godwin explains that their European wedding destination has always been special to the couple. "During Bachelor in Paradise we always talked about traveling the world with Paris being at the top of our list," she says.

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour at their wedding in Paris on August 23, 2023. Beba Vowels | @bebavowelsphoto

"Once the show finished airing, the next day we flew to Paris and spent a few weeks trying champagne, drinking wine, and eating just about anything in sight. It was the first time we were in public together after filming and we got to create so many awesome memories that week.

She continues: "Since then Paris has always held a special place in our hearts, and we knew spending a week with our family and closest friends celebrating our wedding would be a dream."

For the pair, making their wedding day “fun” was the number one priority.

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's wedding in Paris on August 23, 2023. Beba Vowels | @bebavowelsphoto

Godwin says they worked with designers from Birch Events to create decor that enhanced the beauty of Paris. They also provided guests with an “attire” moodboard that consisted of neutral colors and black tie.

"Although the wedding is thousands of miles away from home, we really wanted to focus on the wholesome fun aspect of the day," she says. "We spent a long time on seating charts, music, engraving stations from Cat Lauren Calligraphy, and flow of the evening to ensure that everyone is able to end the night saying how much fun they had!"

Godwin’s bridesmaids wore different styles of black Show Me Your Mumu gowns that reflected each girl's personality.

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour at their wedding in Paris on August 23, 2023. Beba Vowels | @bebavowelsphoto

“It’s almost hard to put into words how magical this day is for us,” Godwin says. “Not only do I get to marry the guy of my dreams, but I get to be in France with my closest family and friends. I feel like there's no other words to describe it other than the best day ever!”

During cocktail hour, the couple served their favorite appetizers and champagne from Champagne Lucien Roguet. Dinner consisted of a three course plated dinner from Chakra Events which included beef wellington, rack of lamb and potato gnocchi. When it came time for dessert, the couple created a donut wall instead of a classic wedding cake.

"You know those trips where you look back and have so many fun, silly, sweet memories? I’m hoping that when everyone looks back to their time in Paris for our wedding, that they all have a lot of core memories!” Godwin says. “The day of our wedding is also on my mom's actual birthday, so getting to add another reason to celebrate each year is super fun!”

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's wedding in Paris on August 23, 2023. Beba Vowels | @bebavowelsphoto

Even though the wedding took place in Paris, the California residents made sure to bring a piece of West Coast fashion. The couple hand picked their favorite pair of sunglasses, Reveler Slims from watch and lifestyle brand MVMT for each of their guests to take home.

Godwin also gifted her bridal party robes and PJ's from Victoria's Secret. "Matching with my bridal party and some of the closest women in my life prior to my ceremony was the best way to celebrate," she says. What better way to create memories than with such beautiful pieces that I will remember forever.”

For both Godwin and Barbour, 29, being able to share this day alongside family was extra special. The couple even asked Barbour’s uncle, Nick Ganas to officiate the ceremony.

“Odds are we’ll never have all of these people in one place ever again, so I’m looking forward to being in the moment, laughing, and soaking up all the love,” Barbour says.

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour at their wedding in Paris on August 23, 2023. Beba Vowels | @bebavowelsphoto

Following the wedding Godwin and Barbour are traveling to Mykonos to celebrate their marriage with some of their childhood friends for a few days. From there, they’re flying to a resort in the Maldives for a 10 day reset trip.

“Our goal is to do a whole bunch of nothing there and soak in all the new husband and wife moments. Who knows, maybe we’ll try to extend to 14 days?” Barbour says.

