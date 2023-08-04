Hannah Brown Says She Has 'Great Luck' to Be 'Madly in Love' with Boyfriend Adam After Meeting on Dating App

Hannah Brown's journey to love hasn't been the most traditional, but it's ultimately led to her finding the man of her dreams.

Joined by her boyfriend Adam Woolard on the latest episode of her Better Tomorrow podcast, the former Bachelorette briefly opened up about how they met and fell in love.

"I think we should definitely go into, like, a full episode about just our relationship, in general, but we met on a dating app," said Brown, 28. "And it's so crazy. I had great luck on a dating app. I was only on it for, like, maybe a little over a week and met Adam. ... It was, like, maybe two weeks."

Further noting how she wasn't on the unnamed app "long" and "didn't go on many dates," the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test alum admitted she "definitely" went on multiple dates "one week back to back" with other possible suitors before finding Woolard.

But it all worked out for the couple as Brown said: "We are madly in love and we just have a good time together."

Brown went on to talk about Woolard's "supportive" nature as she embarks on her new journey as a podcaster. "He's definitely been a part of, just, the whole process of getting this started and has been so supportive. And so, when I asked him to come on today, he was pumped. More than happy," she shared.



To that, Woolard — a private client banker — said he was "so proud" of her as she continues to venture down this new path.

Brown and Woolard began dating in 2021. They have since adopted a dog together and embarked on a cross-country move from Santa Monica to Nashville.

Earlier this year, Brown opened up to PEOPLE about how seamless the pair's relationship has been so far.

"Everything with us has been so easy, it's such a blessing," she said in March. "I think I'm more the messy one, but he just laughs about it. He's helpful, he cleans, cooks, does everything. He checks off things I didn't even know I wanted. And he's my partner in everything."

Before finding true love with Woolard, Brown appeared as a contestant on The Bachelor, competing for Colton Underwood. She was then cast as The Bachelorette's leading lady for season 15, where she met now-ex-fiancé Jed Wyatt. She later briefly reconnected with runners-up Tyler Cameron and Peter Weber post-season. However, she's since admitted to realizing "the one" for her "was not" on the show.

"I've lived a life where I want to be the good girl. The right thing on that show is to find a person. I wasn’t grounded enough to listen to that immediate instinct that was true all along," she told Variety in November 2021.

"With a lot of these men — with Peter and Tyler — I thought that they loved me, but then when it came to real life, I don't know if anybody loved me," Brown continued. "It was all bullcrap, and that really hurt. When these men could finally have me, it felt like they didn't want to anymore in real life. I thought, 'Did they just want 'The Bachelorette' and not Hannah?'"