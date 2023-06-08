Hannah Bronfman Welcomes Second Baby — and Reveals Her Sweet Name: 'So in Love'

Hannah Bronfman is a mom again!

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old activist and influencer posted a photo to her Instagram announcing the arrival of her second child. Born on Friday, June 2, Claude Peaches Anne Fallis was introduced on Bronfman's Instagram in a snuggly photo with her parents.

"Heart just quadrupled🌸💗🌸💗🌸💗," Bronfman began. "Claude Peaches Anne Fallis 🌸💗🌸💗🌸 born in the evening on 6/2 and everyone is doing well. We are so so in love 🫶🏽🫶🏽 thank you so much for all the love and well wishes 🥹🥰🙏🏽👶🏽"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bronfman went on to explain the meaning behind her daughter's names.

"Name origin: Claude — Her paternal great grandfather's name was Claude Elgin 👴🏻 Peaches — Her maternal grandmother's nickname @sherrybronfman 🍑."

"Anne — Her paternal grandmother and maternal great grandmother 🤍🤍 WELCOME TO THE FAMILY CLAUDE," Bronfman concluded.

In 2020, Bronfman and her husband Brendan Fallis, 43, welcomed their first baby, a son named Preston Miles Thomas. Bronfman announced the arrival of her son while interviewing former president Barack Obama.

"Congratulations, I hear you just had a baby," Obama, 61, said in a video shared to Bronfman's Instagram, to which the new mom replied, "Oh my God! Yeah, I did."

Bronfman went on to share with the A Promised Land author that she had named her son Preston Miles Thomas. "That's a big name," Obama remarked.

After announcing her first pregnancy, Bronfman told E! News she and Fallis began trying to conceive their first child shortly after their 2017 wedding.

"It was a long journey to get there, but we were so grateful to the process," she told the outlet. "It made us stronger as a couple and ultimately we got an amazing little one on the way and we're so happy that we went through it."