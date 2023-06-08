Hannah Bronfman Welcomes Second Baby — and Reveals Her Sweet Name: 'So in Love'

"Heart just quadrupled," the activist and influencer wrote on her Instagram post

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 8, 2023 04:41 PM
Hannah Bronfman
Photo:

Hannah Bronfman/Instagram

Hannah Bronfman is a mom again!

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old activist and influencer posted a photo to her Instagram announcing the arrival of her second child. Born on Friday, June 2, Claude Peaches Anne Fallis was introduced on Bronfman's Instagram in a snuggly photo with her parents.

"Heart just quadrupled🌸💗🌸💗🌸💗," Bronfman began. "Claude Peaches Anne Fallis 🌸💗🌸💗🌸 born in the evening on 6/2 and everyone is doing well. We are so so in love 🫶🏽🫶🏽 thank you so much for all the love and well wishes 🥹🥰🙏🏽👶🏽"

Bronfman went on to explain the meaning behind her daughter's names.

"Name origin: Claude — Her paternal great grandfather's name was Claude Elgin 👴🏻 Peaches — Her maternal grandmother's nickname @sherrybronfman 🍑."

"Anne — Her paternal grandmother and maternal great grandmother 🤍🤍 WELCOME TO THE FAMILY CLAUDE," Bronfman concluded.

In 2020, Bronfman and her husband Brendan Fallis, 43, welcomed their first baby, a son named Preston Miles Thomas. Bronfman announced the arrival of her son while interviewing former president Barack Obama.

"Congratulations, I hear you just had a baby," Obama, 61, said in a video shared to Bronfman's Instagram, to which the new mom replied, "Oh my God! Yeah, I did."

Bronfman went on to share with the A Promised Land author that she had named her son Preston Miles Thomas. "That's a big name," Obama remarked.

After announcing her first pregnancy, Bronfman told E! News she and Fallis began trying to conceive their first child shortly after their 2017 wedding.

"It was a long journey to get there, but we were so grateful to the process," she told the outlet. "It made us stronger as a couple and ultimately we got an amazing little one on the way and we're so happy that we went through it."

