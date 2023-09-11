Hank Williams Jr. Is Engaged to 'Beautiful and Lovely' Fiancée One Year After Death of Wife Mary

Hank Williams Jr. is set to marry his fiancée Brandi, who made her debut on his Instagram in January

Published on September 11, 2023 11:20AM EDT
Hank Williams Jr. Engaged to Fiancee Brandi
Hank Williams Jr. and fiancée Brandi. Photo:

Facebook

Hank Williams Jr. has found love again.

The country singer, 74, is engaged to fiancée Brandi, according to an announcement shared to the Facebook page of The Pure Hank Radio Show on Sept. 4.

“The newly engaged outlaw country music and southern rock legend Hank Williams, Jr. alongside his beautiful and lovely fiancé[e] Brandi,” the post read, alongside a smiling photo of the happy couple.

Though Williams — who lost his wife Mary in March 2022 — and Brandi, 43, have kept their relationship largely under the radar, the “Family Tradition” singer most recently shared an Instagram photo of his bride-to-be showing off her catch while on a fishing trip on July 4.

The pair were also snapped hunting in a January Instagram post that featured the caption, “Sweethearts, Hank & Brandi.”

Williams’ engagement comes a year-and-a-half after the death of his wife Mary Jane Thomas, who died in March 2022 after 32 years of marriage. She and Williams shared musician son Sam, 26, as well as daughter Katherine, who died in a car crash in 2020 at age 27.

Thomas, 58, died of a collapsed lung that was punctured during elective surgery the day before, according to a report from the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner as well as an autopsy report, which were obtained by PEOPLE. The cause of death was listed as accidental.

Mary Jane Thomas and Hank Williams Jr.
Hank Williams Jr. and Mary Jane Thomas. Jason Kempin/Getty

In April 2022, one month after her death, Williams shared a poignant tribute to his late wife on Instagram, reflecting on the day they met in 1984 at an outdoor concert in Washington, D.C.

“38 wonderful years she gave me. Her kind spirit and beautiful and endearing love carries on in the hearts of our son, Sam, grandsons Beau and Tennyson, and granddaughter Audrey Jane,” he wrote. “Of course, she will be missed and loved by so many forever.”

The Grammy-winning musician has been on tour since May, and will end his time on the road later this month with two shows in Oklahoma. His most recent album, Rich White Honky Blues, was released in June 2022.

This will be Williams’ fourth marriage.

