Hank the Tank — Wild Bear Linked to Over 20 Home Invasions — Set to Move to Colorado Sanctuary

An infamous black bear linked to over 20 home break-ins in South Lake Tahoe, California, has been captured, according to wildlife officials.

The female bear, nicknamed "Hank the Tank" by locals, was "responsible for at least 21 DNA-confirmed home break-ins and extensive property damage" since 2022, according to a release from the California Fish and Wildlife Department (CDFW).

The CDFW started closely monitoring Hank the Tank, also known as Bear 64F, in 2022 and linked the bear to the 21 incidents mentioned above between February 2022 and May 2023.

Hank the Tank Bear Caught. California Department of Fish and Wildlife

The agency encountered the notorious bear earlier this year but did not capture the animal then.



"In March of 2023, she was discovered denning under a residence in South Lake Tahoe along with her three male cubs of the year," per the release. "Staff from CDFW and the Nevada Department of Wildlife immobilized the bear, collected DNA evidence, attached an ear tag, and affixed a satellite tracking collar to the bear."

On Friday, CDFW wildlife officials safely immobilized and took in Hank the Tank and her three cubs.

The bears are undergoing veterinary checks before moving on to their new homes.

"Pending a successful veterinary check, CDFW has secured permission from the State of Colorado to transport the female black bear, known as 64F, and place it with The Wild Animal Sanctuary," CDFW wrote of the Bear 64's future.

The Wild Animal Sanctuary, located in Keenesburg, Colorado, is looking forward to welcoming the black bear to its expansive facilities.

"We're just glad that we can help and can give her a good home," Pat Craig, the executive director of The Wild Animal Sanctuary, shared in a statement to PEOPLE. "Obviously, we'd like to see all animals stay in the wild, but at the same time, those that need to be removed from the wild — and can either be euthanized or go to a sanctuary — this one can go to our sanctuary, and we can give her a semi-natural place to live."

According to CDFW, the decision was made, in part, due to Hank the Tank's popularity.

"Relocation is not typically an option for conflict animals over concern that relocating an animal will relocate the conflict behavior to a different community. However, given the widespread interest in this bear, and the significant risk of a serious incident involving the bear, CDFW is employing an alternative solution to safeguard the bear family as well as the people in the South Lake Tahoe community," the agency explained.



CDFW added that Bear 64's cubs will "potentially be relocated to Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue, a CDFW-permitted wildlife rehabilitation facility in Petaluma, in hopes they can discontinue the negative behaviors they learned from the sow and can be returned to the wild."

Bear 64 is just one of the black bears known as Hank the Tank. CDFW issued a statement in February 2022 noting that break-in incidents once tied to one bear called Hank the Tank proved to be perpetuated by multiple bears based on DNA evidence collected at the animal home invasions.

The group is said to have broken into homes through garages, windows, and doors, all in an effort to reach human food, The New York Times previously reported.

In response to the news, all the bears involved in the break-ins earned the Hank the Tank moniker.