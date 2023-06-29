Hank Green Jokes About the Number of Chemotherapy Medications He's Taking: 'These Are My Ladies'

Hank Green is offering a glimpse of his ongoing cancer treatment.

On Tuesday, the novelist and YouTube star posted a video on Instagram of a row of medications he’s been prescribed since being diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma.

“These are my ladies,” the 43-year-old says in the clip, showing off and naming all of his medications by lip syncing to audio from a funny scene in the animated film, Surf’s Up.

“I can’t believe I am taking exactly this number of medicines,” he added in the caption. “The first four are my chemo drugs. Two are anti-nausea. One is anti-anxiety AND nausea. One is for constipation (dirty girl) one is for heartburn and one is a steroid to fight nausea and feeling like complete crap on the day after treatment.”

Green — known for his quirky educational YouTube videos — was praised in the comments for his ability to keep his spirits high following his cancer diagnosis.

One of his followers wrote,“Only you can take an experience like cancer, make it educational, and "fun"/disarming, AND the furthest thing from scary even though it's one of the scariest things a person may go through. A true gift beyond talent.”

“Your humor through all of this is astounding 😂,” one person wrote while another commented, “God bless you, Hank. If laughter is the best medicine, you GOT THIS! 🙌”

Green first announced he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma, a blood cancer, last month with a 13-minute video on his YouTube channel.

"So there have been a bunch of times over the last few weeks where this has become more and more real. This is the big one," Green said.

"I noticed that my lymph nodes were big. I talked to my doctor. She said, 'It's probably nothing. We'll send you in for an ultrasound.' I got an ultrasound, and the tech in the ultrasound room was like, 'I'm going to go get a doctor.' That's not what you want to have happened," he continued.

According to the 15-year YouTube veteran, he was immediately scheduled for a biopsy, which revealed the cancer diagnosis.

"When you're in the American health care system, you don't expect things to move quick," he added. "That's not what it does. That's not what it looks like. When it starts to get a little efficient, it's actually quite disconcerting."

Some symptoms of lymphoma may include painless swelling of the lymph nodes in the neck, armpits, or groin, fatigue, fever, night sweats, shortness of breath, weight loss, and itchy skin, according to the Mayo Clinic. The lymph system plays a crucial part in the immune response, distributing white blood cells that fight infection to various parts of the body.

At the time, Green admitted that he’s wasn’t “really looking forward" to starting chemotherapy, but he’s thankful to have a strong support system around him.

"All of the time that I have spent investing in friendships, and even when they have been hard, to try and keep them strong, and even when I have been busy, to try and spend time with them, has been joyful in the moment and wise in the long term," he explained. "I've really needed friends in the last few weeks, and I've been very grateful to have them."

Green also assured his fans that he maintains a positive outlook and will "play it by ear" regarding his upcoming projects.

"Even though I don't feel bad at all right now except for some soreness because of the biopsy and maybe because my lymph nodes are big. I don't feel any symptoms of this. I feel fine. I don't even really feel fatigued," expressed Green.

"I feel stress symptoms," he joked.

The author has been active on YouTube since 2007. He runs his social media channels and hosts podcasts with his brother John Green, author of "The Fault in Our Stars."

