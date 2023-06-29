If your go-to bra is wearing thin, leave it to Amazon shoppers to find one that’s comfortable and affordable.

The Hanes Wireless Bra has racked up more than 20,200 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. So many customers are still flocking to the closet essential that it currently has a top spot on the site’s best-selling everyday bras list. And right now, it’s on sale for as little as $12 — an absolute steal for a customer-favorite bra.

Shoppers have called the bra “comfortable” thanks to its smooth fabric that stretches for a custom fit as well as its wireless and tag-free design. According to the brand, the fabric also has cooling properties thanks to its moisture-wicking fabric, making it an easy choice for hot summer days.

To provide full coverage — without an uncomfortable wire — the bra has unlined cups and the brand’s signature wide band that’s designed to stay in place. Plus, its smooth and seamless design helps make it less noticeable under clothes.

The bra runs from sizes S to 3XL Plus. To help you find the right size, there’s a size chart broken down by cup and band size towards the bottom of the product description. Normally the bra, which comes in four neutral colors, costs $16. But right now, the white bra and the beige bra are 25 percent off.

Thousands of customers have left glowing reviews for the bra, calling it “flattering” and “supportive.” One shopper wrote, “It’s unbelievably comfortable: nothing poking into you or digging at you and also not suffocatingly tight.”

Other customers call it “lightweight” and “cooling,” with a few saying it’s “perfect for summer.” Another customer shared, “I forget that I have it on,” and added, “I no longer sweat when walking the dogs.”

There’s no guarantee that this deal will stick around, so head to Amazon to shop the Hanes Wireless Bra while it’s on sale.

