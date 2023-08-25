Possible Motive Revealed in Brutal Hammer Attack that Killed N.Y. Mom, Injured Her 2 Children

Local news outlets reported a possible motive in the brutal hammer attack that left a mother dead and her two children critically injured. According to reports from NBC New York, ABC 7 and The New York Times, a rent dispute might have been behind it.

Zhao Zhao, 43, was killed inside an apartment in Sunset Park, according to a report from NBC New York, citing the New York Police Department. The Times reported that her children, a 5-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl, were in critical condition.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said at a press conference on Wednesday. Police responded to a 911 call about an “assault in progress.”

The suspect was previously identified as Liyong Ye, according to CBS New York and other outlets. He is charged with second-degree murder, according to jail records.

Ye is in custody at the West Facility of Rikers Island. It’s not immediately clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney.



NBC and ABC, citing police, all reported that a possible motive for the attack was a rent dispute. Ye and his son shared an apartment building with Zhao’s family, the reports said. ABC 7, citing local leaders, also reported that Ye’s 9-year-old son witnessed the attack.

ABC also reported the dispute might have also involved Wi-Fi and noise complaints.

The Times reported that Zhao’s husband works in Ohio and was not in New York at the time of the attack. The New York Post reported that he posted a message on the Chinese social platform WeChat.

“I hope you can bless our child to get through this difficult time,” the message reportedly said. “My kids, dad just hopes you can get through this.”

Local leaders also commented on the shocking tragedy.

"It's very rare in our community to have this kind of violence," State Assembly Lester Chang told ABC 7. "Back home in China, they're Fukanese. They live in close quarters, close compact quarters so they're used to it. Something had to trigger" for the suspect "to cross that moral line."