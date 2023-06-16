The Best Electric Grill We Tested Is on Sale at Amazon Ahead of the Start of Summer

Nothing takes the fun out of a summer barbecue quite like burnt burgers and an overly smokey atmosphere. Electric grills are a great alternative to charcoal, gas, and pellet varieties since they produce less smoke, are easy to set up, and get the job done quickly.

PEOPLE tested 89 grills to find the best model for different purposes, and they chose the Hamilton Beach Indoor Grill as the best electric grill. And if you add it to your Amazon cart right now, you can snag it on sale for 20 percent off ahead of the start of summer.

The grill ranked highly in all of our categories (ease of assembly, performance, design, cleanup, and portability) and nothing scored below four out of five stars. The testers noted that the cooktop left “light but consistent grill marks” on different kinds of food, including a flank steak, chicken breast, and zucchini — especially at its maximum temperature of 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

Our testers also appreciated the window on the top of the grill, so “you can peek at your food while it’s cooking without losing heat by lifting the lid.” Another perk? The grilling plate is removable, dishwasher-safe, and equipped with a drop catcher that conveniently catches fat drippings and crumbs, and our testers said the grill was “easy to assemble and clean.”

They also found that the grill produced minimal smoke, making it a great option for all-weather and indoor grilling (especially in small spaces). What’s more, the grill’s compact size and lightweight design can be set up just about anywhere, which can’t be said for more large-and-in-charge barbecues. Our testers concluded: “If you’re looking for an easy and efficient way to grill foods in an apartment or somewhere that smoke isn’t allowed, an electric grill like this model is a sure bet.”

Don’t miss this discount on the best electric grill we tested ahead of barbecue season — snap up the Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Grill while it’s 20 percent off at Amazon.

