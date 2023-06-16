The Best Electric Grill We Tested Is on Sale at Amazon Ahead of the Start of Summer

Its compact design lets you grill from just about anywhere

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 16, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill Tout
Photo:

People / Tyler Roeland

Nothing takes the fun out of a summer barbecue quite like burnt burgers and an overly smokey atmosphere. Electric grills are a great alternative to charcoal, gas, and pellet varieties since they produce less smoke, are easy to set up, and get the job done quickly. 

PEOPLE tested 89 grills to find the best model for different purposes, and they chose the Hamilton Beach Indoor Grill as the best electric grill. And if you add it to your Amazon cart right now, you can snag it on sale for 20 percent off ahead of the start of summer.

The grill ranked highly in all of our categories (ease of assembly, performance, design, cleanup, and portability) and nothing scored below four out of five stars. The testers noted that the cooktop left “light but consistent grill marks” on different kinds of food, including a flank steak, chicken breast, and zucchini — especially at its maximum temperature of 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

Amazon Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill

Amazon

Buy It! Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill, $67.99 (orig. $84.99); amazon.com

Our testers also appreciated the window on the top of the grill, so “you can peek at your food while it’s cooking without losing heat by lifting the lid.” Another perk? The grilling plate is removable, dishwasher-safe, and equipped with a drop catcher that conveniently catches fat drippings and crumbs, and our testers said the grill was “easy to assemble and clean.”

They also found that the grill produced minimal smoke, making it a great option for all-weather and indoor grilling (especially in small spaces). What’s more, the grill’s compact size and lightweight design can be set up just about anywhere, which can’t be said for more large-and-in-charge barbecues. Our testers concluded: “If you’re looking for an easy and efficient way to grill foods in an apartment or somewhere that smoke isn’t allowed, an electric grill like this model is a sure bet.”

Don’t miss this discount on the best electric grill we tested ahead of barbecue season — snap up the Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Grill while it’s 20 percent off at Amazon.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Nordstrom Rack Bedding Sale Tout
Nordstrom Rack Has Tons of Bedding on Sale Right Now — Save Up to 76% on Parachute, Barefoot Dreams, and More
Amazon RUNBOX Belt Bag Tout
This New Belt Bag Is Already a Hit with Amazon Shoppers, and It’s on Sale for as Little as $10
Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon and Priyanka Chopra in Maxi Dresses
Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, and More Celebs Are Wearing Maxi Dresses for Summer — Shop the Trend Starting at $20
Related Articles
Nordstrom Rack Bedding Sale Tout
Nordstrom Rack Has Tons of Bedding on Sale Right Now — Save Up to 76% on Parachute, Barefoot Dreams, and More
Aleader Running Sneakers Tout
These ‘Super Lightweight’ Slip-On Sneakers That Are ‘Perfect for Summer’ Are on Sale at Amazon
Blackout Curtains tout
These ‘Stylish and Efficient’ Blackout Curtains with 84,500+ Five-Star Ratings Are Just $15 at Amazon
Prime Members-Only Father's Day Gift Guide Tout
Amazon Prime Members Can Still Snag These 16 Gifts on Sale in Time for Father’s Day
Vacuum One-Off Tout
This Shark Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum That Shoppers Prefer to Roomba Is 47% Off at Amazon Right Now
Bissell PowerFresh Lift-Off Pet Steam Mop Tout
This Highly Rated Steam Mop Makes Floors Look ‘Brand New,’ and It’s on Sale Today
Fashion Item Roundup Under $50: Casual Summer Dresses Tout
The 12 Best Deals on Casual Summer Dresses at Amazon Right Now — Up to 58% Off
Grilling Accessories Tout
Amazon Quietly Discounted Tons of Grilling Accessories with Hundreds of Five-Star Ratings — Starting at $5
Cooling Pillows Tout
Amazon Dropped a Black-Friday Level Deal on These ‘Fluffy’ Bed Pillows That Are ‘Cool to the Touch’
One-off Lego sale for Father's Day Tout
Lego Sets for Adults Just Went on Sale at Amazon Ahead of Father’s Day — Including the Popular Bonsai Tree
ZokerLife Cordless Vacuum Tout
This ‘Lightweight’ and ‘Maneuverable’ $700 Cordless Vacuum Is on Super Sale for $110 at Amazon
Tonulax Garden Lights Tout
These Outdoor Lights Are ‘Perfect Garden Bling,’ and They’re on Sale for Just $20 Right Now
Amazon T-Shirt Dresses Tout
Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Hundreds of T-Shirt Dresses for Summer — These Are the 8 Best Deals
Pool Floats Tout
16 Customer-Loved Pool Floats That’ll Arrive Before Summer Really Heats Up — Starting at $11
LG 6,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner Tout
The LG Portable Air Conditioner Shoppers Call a ‘Beast’ Is Over $100 Off at Amazon Today
Amazon Comfy Staples
The 8 Best Amazon Clearance Deals on Comfy T-Shirts, Rompers, Dresses, and More Throw-On-and-Go Basics