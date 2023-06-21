Halsey Says Katy Perry Concert 'Changed My Life'

Katy Perry's influence on music began long before she became a judge on American Idol, even inspiring a teenage Halsey!

Perry, 38, marked the 15th anniversary of her breakthrough 2008 album One of the Boys on Saturday and thanked fans who have been following her ever since. "She may be a young teen but has always had a bit of an attitude," Perry wrote on Instagram. "Thank you to all the KCs who have stuck around since the Warped and Hello Katy days… tbh I still think of myself as One of the Boys."

Quick to comment on the post was Halsey, 28, who shared just how significant Perry's early album had been. "Katy I saw you stage dive and run around with your parasol at Warped!!! I must have been 13 or 14 years old," the "So Good" singer wrote of attending a Warped Tour show as a teen. "That day changed my life! For real!"

The two singers have regularly shown their support for one another in interviews and on social media in recent years. Back in June 2022, Perry championed Halsey when they voiced their support for abortion rights on tour. “The ‘people pay to see you sing not hear your views’ argument is so dumb,” Halsey tweeted at the time. “No, you paid to see me use a stage as a form of expression in the manner that I choose. Sorry, you lack the critical thinking to realize that the rhetorical power of music doesn’t always serve your escapism.”

Perry retweeted Halsey's message, adding, "Go off Queen."

Even while promoting their own music, Halsey has praised Perry's work. In August 2021, Halsey told Apple Music's Zane Lowe that Perry's 2010 album Teenage Dream was the "perfect" pop album.

"Anyone who's trying to make a perfect pop album is wasting their time anyway because Katy already did it with Teenage Dream," Halsey said. "No one ever needs to do it ever again... If you're trying to make a perfect pop album, you're just trying to make Teenage Dream again."

Halsey and Katy Perry. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Although the "I Am Not a Woman, I'm a God" singer and Perry have not recorded together — though they both featured on the 2019 track "Earth" by American rapper Lil Dicky — they have crossed paths at festivals and award shows over the years and connected over the experience of motherhood.

While expecting their first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin in February 2021, Halsey shared several snapshots to Instagram, while musing about expectations versus the reality of pregnancy for her — and received a sweet message of support from Perry.

"February is the shortest month, but the days seem like they are taking very long. Butttttt also going so fast?!" she began her caption. "I've been thinking lots about my body. it's strange to watch yourself change so quickly. I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about 'womanhood' but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely."

"My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that's all," Halsey continued. "Doing a remarkable thing. And it's grand. I hope the feeling lasts. I cook a lot, sleep even more, and read lotssss of books. I miss my family. And you guys too! 🧚🏼‍♂️ bye for now."

Several famous followers showed support for the singer in the post's comment section, including mom of one Perry, who wrote, "You're about to perform a real miracle, get that rest and just be! I love you! ♥️♥️♥️"