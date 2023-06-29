Halsey Models Multiple Hairstyles in Instagram Selfie Dump: ‘I Take the Pictures, I Just Forget to Share Them’

Halsey is showing off her many looks.

The Without Me singer, 28, shared a series of selfies on Instagram taken over the past few months while displaying several vastly different hairstyles, including a sultry bob and a fun fringe look.

The singer kicked off her Instagram carousel with a braided pigtail look, with her hair twirled into two separate braids by two black ribbons and tendrils of hair curled in spirals framing her face.

In following looks, Halsey took on a more casual vibe, showing off her natural hair and short bangs in two mirror selfies. She also showed off her long hair when wet in a bathroom selfie and what she looked like with her natural hair pulled back with a headband.

She showed that she could not only pull off long-haired looks but also shorter looks, sharing several photos sporting a bob, with her tresses ending right below her ears. In one photo, she styled her short hair to frame her face, gelling her bangs back in a sleek and elegant updo. In another snap, she wore the bob in more of a rocker hairstyle with crimped hair and bangs.

“trying to beat the 'bad at posting' allegations. i take the pictures i just forget to share them. Oops.🪱,” she wrote alongside the pictures.

The new looks come amid a changing time for the superstar, who recently split from Alev Aydin, with whom she shares 23-month-old son Ender Ridley Aydin, and parted ways with her longtime label Capitol Records.

On April 17, Halsey's managers, Jason Aron and Anthony Li of Anti-Pop released a statement to PEOPLE saying, "After 8 great years the decision to leave Capitol is bittersweet, but we are excited about exploring a new partnership and sharing new music with fans.”

The decision came a year after Halsey publicized her difficulties to get her single “So Good” released, claiming that the label wouldn’t let her release the song unless “they can fake a viral moment on TikTok."

The single was ultimately released soon after, with Capitol announcing via social media, "@halsey, we love you and are here to support you. We are committing to a release of 'So Good' on June 9th, 2022."

A week after leaving her label, sources told PEOPLE that Halsey and Aydin have gone either separate ways, and are planning to co-parent son Ender.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Halsey filed a petition to determine the parental relationship on April 5. She asked the court for full physical custody of their 23-month-old son and requested that "reasonable visitation" be awarded to her former partner.

The Grammy-nominated artist is also asking for the court to award joint legal custody and for fees of costs and litigation to be split between both parties.

