‘Halloweentown’ Star Kimberly J. Brown Goes Wedding Dress Shopping: 'I Felt Like a Princess!’ (Exclusive)

Kimberly J. Brown is one step closer to walking down the aisle with her Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge costar Daniel Kountz.

The 38-year-old actress has found her dream wedding dress — and she’s giving PEOPLE an exclusive sneak peek at the process!

“Dress shopping has been one of my favorite parts of wedding planning," says Brown. "Lili Bridals made the process so fun and relaxed. I felt like a princess trying on all the fancy gowns! I started the whole shopping journey with a specific dress style in mind, and was surprised at how many other styles I liked as well.”

Kimberly J Brown at Lili Bridals in Los Angeles. Tomas Skaringa, The Big Affair

Brown says that she began the process by trying on dresses that she wouldn't normally choose. "I realized you truly can’t know what a dress looks and feels like until you put it on,” she says. “I thought it was going to be like the movies, where I would put the dress on and know immediately which one was ‘The One,’ but I got so overwhelmed by all the beautiful choices that I had to go home and sit with some of the photos to really take them all in.”

After spending some time reflecting on all the gowns, she came to her decision.

“There was this one dress I kept coming back to and that ultimately became my choice,” says Brown, who also shared a video of the shopping excursion on TikTok. “When a few of my friends saw the picture of the one I chose, they were all like, ‘It’s so you!!’ I keep going back and looking at the pic because I'm so excited to wear it!”

Last October — 21 years after co-starring in the beloved Disney Channel movie together — Brown and Kountz, 44, announced their engagement on Instagram.

"Have I introduced you guys to my Fiancée?" Brown captioned a photo of herself smiling beside Kountz, adding a few emojis and a hashtag: "☺️💍❤️ #isaidyes."

Kountz also shared the news on his Instagram account, posting a slideshow of photos from their relationship beside a message to new fiancé.

"She said yes‼️❤️ 💍," Kountz captioned the clip. "Gunna love you forever @officialkjb."

As fans know, the pair weren't exactly a perfect match in Halloweentown II, which was released in 2001.

Brown, who played Marnie Piper — a young witch beginning to understand her powers — crushed on Kal (Kountz) early on in the film. She hoped to dazzle him with her grandma’s enchanted room, but discovered that he was the son of evil warlock Kalabar (Robin Thomas), who wished to destroy Halloweentown.

In July 2018, PEOPLE reported their budding romance after Brown uploaded a photo of the pair kissing. "#internationalkissingday you say?" she captioned the pic. "I'll just leave this right here then 😏"

Brown and Kountz shared more about their relationship, to E! News in October 2021, noting that they'd loosely kept in touch for years before reuniting in person.

"I know it took me by surprise," Kountz recalled. "I hadn't seen her in years and I'm waiting, I'm sitting at the bar waiting and she comes walking in and I was like, 'Well hello there, it's been a while, hi!' So it was pretty much just right away I was like, damn girl."

"If it wasn't for the movie we never would have met each other and reconnected later and we wouldn't be sitting here now and she's a pretty awesome lady," he added. "It just ended up working out really well."