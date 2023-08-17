The Best Food at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights— from 'Last of Us' Mushroom Ravioli to 'Chucky' Fried Chicken

Halloween Horror Nights' frights and bites are upon us!

Universal Orlando Resort's annual creep-tastic event is back for its 32nd year on Sept. 1, and promises more thrills and chills than ever — including several fresh menu items to satisfy guests' hunger as they explore the 10 haunted houses, five Scare Zones and multiple live shows.

Christopher Colon, research and development executive sous chef for Universal Orlando, tells PEOPLE that it was a scream to be able to play on pop culture moments being highlighted at this year's HHN, like Stranger Things and The Last of Us, to come up with new offerings.

"Halloween Horror Nights is one of those things where we can have fun while creating great-tasting food at the same time," Colon adds.

Below are the standout snacks available during HHN 2023 — many of which are available to try at the Orlando event's first-ever Taste of Terror food preview, running on select dates throughout August.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Al Pastor Torta. Universal Orlando Resort

Al Pastor Torta

For those wanting a full-meal experience before heading too deep into the fog, the Al Pastor Torta is a perfect for meat lovers.

This sandwich features al pastor pork as well as smashed avocados, shredded lettuce, pickled onions, a black-bean spread, tomatoes, queso fresco and pickled jalapeños between two slices of toasty torta bread.

Bloody Campground Poutine. Universal Orlando Resort

Bloody Campground Poutine

This snack is the ultimate complement to the YETI: Campground Kills haunted house, which features "a 1950s campground overrun by huge, menacing yetis who rip apart anyone who gets in their way."

The poutine boasts crispy fries topped with char siu roasted pork, scallions, cheese curds, crispy chilis and an Asian-inspired gravy.

Bloody Snowball. Universal Orlando Resort

Bloody Snowball

Like the poutine, the Bloody Snowball does not contain real blood, but does go along with the same snowy theme from the YETI house — and is perfect for those who want a little something sweet along with their savory snacks.

Dried coconut covers this "frosty" treat, which is made of chocolate cake enveloped in a marshmallow buttercream frosting.

Dr. Oddfellow's Carn"EVIL" Dog. Universal Orlando Resort

Dr. Oddfellow's Carn"EVIL" Dog

Dr. Oddfellow is featured throughout this year's HHN, whose tagline is "Never Go Alone." The character has his own haunted house and is present throughout every scare zone. The house transports guests to the 1930s Dust Bowl era and "inside Dr. Oddfellow’s menacing menagerie of twisted oddities" — where their very souls are at stake.

If soul stealing isn't your thing, guests can still enjoy an on-theme hot dog inside a "confetti" bun, topped with potato sticks and, wait for it: Kool-Aid pickles and bubblegum mustard.

"We have Dr. Oddfellow and his Zodiacs kind of craziness going [throughout the event]. So we do a couple of different [menu items] touching on there," Colon says.

Fortune Teller Milkshake. Universal Orlando Resort

Fortune Teller Milkshake

Taking a leaf out of the Toothsome Chocolate Emporium restaurant in CityWalk, the Fortune Teller Milkshake boasts a vanilla-ice-cream base topped with apple pie, dulce de leche, cinnamon, bat sprinkles, candy crystals, whipped topping and a chocolate tarot card – all inside a color-changing cup activated by the chill within!



Fried 'til the End Chicken. Universal Orlando Resort

Fried 'til the End Chicken

With Thursday's announcement of Chucky season 3's premiere date (Oct. 4!), many fans of the Child's Play franchise are likely eager to get their fill of the killer doll as they wait for new episodes.

One way to do that? HHN's Fried 'til the End Chicken: fried popcorn chicken tossed in Nashville sauce, drizzled with ranch and topped with scallions and chili threads — served in a Chucky popcorn bucket, of course.

If that's not enough Charles Lee Ray for one night, guests can head over to his very own haunted house, titled Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count.

Left Behind Ravioli. Universal Orlando Resort

Left Behind Ravioli

Not only is the Left Behind Ravioli a reference to The Last of Us in title, but also with its ingredients — particularly mushrooms, which is a clever nod to the cordyceps fungus that launches the pandemic in the video game and popular TV series that inspires a haunted house this year.

Colon tells PEOPLE that he played the Last of Us game when he was younger, "so it was really exciting" for him personally to bring to life a dish inspired by it.

"Mushrooms — everything mushrooms. We try to have fun with it ... we actually have actual cordyceps [fungi] on there, as well," the chef says. "So we have cheese ravioli, marinara sauce, truffle emulsion and then gnocchi fried mushrooms on top."

"It's meant to be, essentially, the can that was left behind, because it's the end of the world and this is all that's remaining," he adds. "It really immerses the guests into the experience and makes them feel like they could be playing the game one moment and now they're tasting the food in the next."

Mummy Oreo Cheesecake Pop. Universal Orlando Resort

Mummy Oreo Cheesecake Pop



Cheesecake and cookie lovers rejoice! This is the perfect treat on a stick to eat as guests make their way toward a haunted house — perhaps Universal Monsters Unmasked, where they will come face to face with Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, the Phantom of the Opera, the Hunchback of Notre Dame and the Invisible Man.

Peanut Blooder Smash Burger. Universal Orlando Resort

Peanut Blooder Smash Burger

A "vampire bun" bookends this burger that's topped with cheddar cheese, shaved onions, cherry peppers, jalapeño bacon, raspberry jelly and a peanut sauce.

Guests can sink their teeth in while making their way through Vamp ’69: Summer of Blood — a Scare Zone themed around a '60s New York music festival, where Dr. Oddfellow "unleashes vicious vampires on the audience."

Pumpkin Dulce de Leche Puff. Universal Orlando Resort

Pumpkin Dulce de Leche Puff

Another sweet installment on this year's HHN menu is exactly as fall-festive as it sounds. The treat features a "pumpkin-and-dulce-de-leche-filled puff topped with whipped ganache, pumpkin seeds and gold accents," as Universal Orlando describes.

Rotting Pumpkin. Universal Orlando Resort

Rotting Pumpkin

Because one pumpkin option is never enough once fall hits (even in hot Florida!). The Rotting Pumpkin is a pumpkin-spice crème brûlée garnished with leaves made of buttercream and a ganache stem. (No actual rotting included.)

Trick or Treat Bucket. Universal Orlando Resort

Trick or Treat Bucket

For the candy aficionados, the Trick or Treat Bucket is just the ticket.

Chocolate crème brûlée is topped with peanut-butter buttercream, caramel popcorn, candy corn, M&Ms, Reese's Pieces and a licorice strip. Much tastier than razors and cyanide!

Vegan Walking Taco. Universal Orlando Resort

Vegan Walking Taco

There's plenty of options for vegetarians and vegans. This walking taco includes vegan chorizo, shredded mozzarella, roasted corn salsa, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, cilantro and Fritos chips — inside a Fritos bag, of course.

Tickets for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort, which runs on select nights from Sept. 1 to Nov. 4, are available now at universalorlando.com. West-coast guests can purchase tickets to the event at Universal Studios Hollywood at universalstudioshollywood.com.

For those wishing to preview the menu at this year's Orlando event, tickets for Taste of Terror, running on select nights through Aug. 26, are also available at universalorlando.com.