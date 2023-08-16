Halloween Decorations Are Already on Sale at Amazon, Where Festive Finds Start at Just $4

Fall decor isn’t complete without Halloween decorations.

And it’s never too early to start stocking up so when October 1 rolls around, you’re ready to instantly transform your home into a haunted house. Halloween inflatables, oversized ghouls, and menacing witches are already making their annual appearances in stores and at online shops like Amazon. Halloween decor that will help create the atmosphere you want inside and outside of your home is already available at Amazon, and it’s all on sale.



From giant pumpkin inflatables to chill-inducing spider webs and wall decals these Halloween decorations can transform your house into the scariest place on the block. To save you precious time looking around the site, we rounded up some of the best decorations on Amazon worth shopping now, and prices start at just $4.

Halloween Decor Items at Amazon

Joiedomi 7-Foot Pumpkin Inflatables, $38 (Save 37%)

A classic way to create an eerie wonderland on your front lawn for Halloween is with inflatable decorations like this 7-foot wide inflatable pumpkin patch that includes seven pumpkins and a mischievous black cat. Each blow-up piece has built-in LED lights and stakes and string are included for easy setup. If it’s a whimsical inflatable you have in mind, the 5-foot tall friendly-looking ghost holding a pumpkin should do the trick.

Ocato Halloween Spider with Web, $12 (Save 42%)

Getting into the Halloween spirit (without the additional electrical expenses) is easy to do with this giant spider web. The $12 200-inch triangular web can hang over your house, over bushes, on a tree, and more. Included is a 59-inch spider with red eyes that might just scare some of your neighbors a bit.

“Perfect way to add some Halloween!" wrote one shopper. They added that the web is "easy to set up, and the spider is huge and did well in the rain and sun for the month of October."

Joyin Skeleton Yard Stakes, $17 (Save 43%)

Turn your front yard into a lifelike graveyard with these skeleton stakes that create the illusion of a skeleton climbing from the ground, courtesy of the skull and its accompanying two arms. The hair-raising decoration has racked up hundreds of five-star ratings from customers, and one reviewer shared that the decorations looked “very realistic” and “the kids loved it.”

Luldilo 120-Piece Halloween Bats Wall Decals, $4 (Save 50%)

Another easy decor option?Wall decals. With this 122-piece set, you get nine different sizes of black bat stickers that have a 3D design, which makes them appear more realistic. Plus they’re reusable, so you can save them for future Halloween seasons.

Place the decals in several rooms to create a cohesive look throughout the house, or in one big cluster in one space for a more dramatic effect. The brand recommends placing the adhesive squares on each bat wing's back and sticking them to a smooth, dry surface.

Pumpkin String Lights, $10 (Save 20%)

Sprinkle a bit of Halloween fun into any indoor or outdoor space with these pumpkin string lights. The pack comes with 30 LED lights on a 16.4-foot string, and the lights can be placed over a patio, mantle, door frame, terrace, or deck. One parent called them “super cute pumpkin figures,” and added, “It might be too early for Halloween, but my kids already enjoyed hanging them on.”

Head to Amazon for more Halloween decor, and keep scrolling to see more of our discounted picks.

Dazonge Front Porch Banners, $11 (Save 42%)

Veylin 150-Piece Halloween Window Clings, (Save 21%)

Aerwo Black Lace Spider Web Mantle Decor, $8 with coupon (Save 19%)

Joyin 72-Inch Animated Talking Witch, $24.99 (Save 33%)

Joyin Hanging Halloween Skeleton Ghosts Decorations, 3 Pack, $25 (Save 30%)

