Halloween Decorations Have Labor Day Discounts at Amazon, and These Scary Finds Start at Just $7

It’s never too early to start thinking about Halloween — or how you’ll decorate your house for the season. And you don’t have to wait until October to start shopping, either. Right now, Amazon has plenty of on-sale Halloween decorations during Labor Day weekend for scary good prices.

From oversized inflatables and hanging skeletons to faux spiderwebs and floating candles, you’ll find almost anything and everything you want in Amazon’s Halloween decorations section. Even better, many of the best-selling pieces have been slashed up to 43 percent off, making it a great time to stock up on both indoor and outdoor decor.

Keep scrolling for the best Halloween decoration deals you can shop at Amazon right now.

Best Halloween Decoration Deals at Amazon

Goosh Cute Ghost with Pumpkin Inflatable, $27 with Coupon

Nothing screams Halloween quite like a massive inflatable ghost in the front yard — especially a friendly Casper lookalike holding a smiling pumpkin and a cheery sign that says “Boo!” This 5-foot outdoor inflatable is big enough for all your neighbors to see, yet small enough that it’s easy to set up. It has built-in lights so you can use it day and night, and it comes with stakes and ropes to keep it secure all season long.

More than 1,100 Amazon shoppers have given the inflatable ghost a five-star rating. Many like how it “inflates quickly” and is a “great size.” One person called it “the best blow-up decoration I've owned by far,” while another added that it’s “so stinking cute.”

Coogam 60-Piece Halloween Bat Decals, $10 (Save 33%)

These tiny bat decals are an easy way to add a bit of Fright Night flair to any space, no matter how big or small. Each pack comes with 60 black bats in four different sizes that can be arranged on walls, doors, and windows. They’re also waterproof, so you can use them for both indoor and outdoor decorating. But the best part is they’re easy to apply and remove — the adhesive won’t peel off paint or leave residue — and you can reuse them year after year.

The decals come highly recommended by nearly 4,600 Amazon shoppers, many of whom say they’re “obsessed” with the “super cute” bats. “Absolutely loved putting these bats up on our front porch last Halloween… [they] were a fun way to add Halloween to the outside of our house without being super tacky,” one reviewer raved. “Our neighbors all stopped to compliment us on how they looked.”

AerWo Black Lace Spiderweb Fireplace Mantle Cover, $7 (Save 30%)

Whether you want to spruce up your mantle or look for some stylish Halloween party decor, this faux spider web can do both. The realistic black lace design is both creepy and elegant, and its large 18-inch by 96-inch dimensions make it very versatile — the web is even big enough to use as a table cover. Plus, it’s fade-resistant, so it’ll hold up for plenty of Halloweens to come.

With more than 5,800 five-star ratings, it’s a highly rated Halloween decoration at Amazon. People love how “classy” and “elegant” it looks and that it matches almost any decor style. One shopper described it as “subtle yet adorable” while another said it’s “eye-catching yet blends in beautifully.”

Dazonge Front Porch Banners for Halloween, $11 with Coupon

Impress your trick or treaters with these front porch banners, made with a durable weather-resistant material that’s lightweight and easy to hang. At 70 inches tall, they’re a statement piece thanks to the bold lettering, playful sayings, and colorful designs like bright candy corn, ghosts, and smiling skeletons. Great for both houses and apartments, the banners come in four styles, including one for Hocus Pocus fans.

The seasonal signs have received a five-star rating from more than 6,400 shoppers, with many praising their “fantastic quality” and adding that the banners hold up in any condition, including wind and rain, without fading or fraying. “They feel very sturdy, were very easy to put up, and [they] can definitely be used over and over,” one person explained.

Keep reading for more great Halloween decoration deals you can already shop at Amazon.

Coffin Letter Board with Emojis, $32 with Coupon

Oriental Cherry Floating LED Candles with Remote Control, $24 (Save 20%)

Ocato 200-Inch Outdoor Spider Web with Giant Spider, $13 with Coupon

Joyin Hanging Halloween Skeleton Ghosts, 3-Pack, $27 (Save 10%)

Stretchy Indoor and Outdoor Halloween Spider Webs with 150 Fake Spiders, $12 (Save 40%)

Witches Cauldron Serving Bowls, $19 with Coupon

Toplee Fall Garland with LED Pumpkin Lights, 3-Pack, $15 (Save 25%)

