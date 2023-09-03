Lifestyle Halloween Decorations Have Labor Day Discounts at Amazon, and These Scary Finds Start at Just $7 Warning: These deals are frighteningly good By Amanda Oliver Amanda Oliver Amanda Oliver has more than a decade of experience in commerce and media, specifically in product testing and service journalism in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and outdoor space. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 3, 2023 05:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland It’s never too early to start thinking about Halloween — or how you’ll decorate your house for the season. And you don’t have to wait until October to start shopping, either. Right now, Amazon has plenty of on-sale Halloween decorations during Labor Day weekend for scary good prices. From oversized inflatables and hanging skeletons to faux spiderwebs and floating candles, you’ll find almost anything and everything you want in Amazon’s Halloween decorations section. Even better, many of the best-selling pieces have been slashed up to 43 percent off, making it a great time to stock up on both indoor and outdoor decor. Keep scrolling for the best Halloween decoration deals you can shop at Amazon right now. Best Halloween Decoration Deals at Amazon Goosh Cute Ghost with Pumpkin Inflatable, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99) Coogam 60-Piece Halloween Bat Decals, $9.99 (orig. $14.99) AerWo Black Lace Spiderweb Fireplace Mantle Cover, $6.99 (orig. $9.99) Dazonge Trick or Treat Front Porch Banners, $10.97 with coupon (orig. $18.99) Coffin Letter Board with Emojis, $31.97 with coupon (orig. $44.97) Oriental Cherry Floating LED Candles with Remote Control, $23.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99) Ocato 200-Inch Outdoor Spider Web with Giant Spider, $12.99 with coupon (orig. $19.99) Joyin Hanging Halloween Skeleton Ghosts, 3-Pack, $26.99 (orig. $35.70) Stretchy Indoor and Outdoor Spider Webs with 150 Fake Spiders, $11.99 (orig. $19.99) Oriental Cherry Witches Cauldron Serving Bowls, $18.89 with coupon (orig. $20.99) Toplee Fall Garland with LED Pumpkin Lights,3-Pack, $14.99 (orig. $19.99) 9 Summer-to-Fall Styles from Ree Drummond’s Fashion Line at Walmart — All on Sale for Under $20 Goosh Cute Ghost with Pumpkin Inflatable, $27 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $27 Nothing screams Halloween quite like a massive inflatable ghost in the front yard — especially a friendly Casper lookalike holding a smiling pumpkin and a cheery sign that says “Boo!” This 5-foot outdoor inflatable is big enough for all your neighbors to see, yet small enough that it’s easy to set up. It has built-in lights so you can use it day and night, and it comes with stakes and ropes to keep it secure all season long. More than 1,100 Amazon shoppers have given the inflatable ghost a five-star rating. Many like how it “inflates quickly” and is a “great size.” One person called it “the best blow-up decoration I've owned by far,” while another added that it’s “so stinking cute.” Coogam 60-Piece Halloween Bat Decals, $10 (Save 33%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $15 $10 These tiny bat decals are an easy way to add a bit of Fright Night flair to any space, no matter how big or small. Each pack comes with 60 black bats in four different sizes that can be arranged on walls, doors, and windows. They’re also waterproof, so you can use them for both indoor and outdoor decorating. But the best part is they’re easy to apply and remove — the adhesive won’t peel off paint or leave residue — and you can reuse them year after year. The decals come highly recommended by nearly 4,600 Amazon shoppers, many of whom say they’re “obsessed” with the “super cute” bats. “Absolutely loved putting these bats up on our front porch last Halloween… [they] were a fun way to add Halloween to the outside of our house without being super tacky,” one reviewer raved. “Our neighbors all stopped to compliment us on how they looked.” AerWo Black Lace Spiderweb Fireplace Mantle Cover, $7 (Save 30%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $10 $7 Whether you want to spruce up your mantle or look for some stylish Halloween party decor, this faux spider web can do both. The realistic black lace design is both creepy and elegant, and its large 18-inch by 96-inch dimensions make it very versatile — the web is even big enough to use as a table cover. Plus, it’s fade-resistant, so it’ll hold up for plenty of Halloweens to come. With more than 5,800 five-star ratings, it’s a highly rated Halloween decoration at Amazon. People love how “classy” and “elegant” it looks and that it matches almost any decor style. One shopper described it as “subtle yet adorable” while another said it’s “eye-catching yet blends in beautifully.” Nothing Compares to How This Mascara Lengthens, Lifts, and Separates Lashes Dazonge Front Porch Banners for Halloween, $11 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $19 $11 Impress your trick or treaters with these front porch banners, made with a durable weather-resistant material that’s lightweight and easy to hang. At 70 inches tall, they’re a statement piece thanks to the bold lettering, playful sayings, and colorful designs like bright candy corn, ghosts, and smiling skeletons. Great for both houses and apartments, the banners come in four styles, including one for Hocus Pocus fans. The seasonal signs have received a five-star rating from more than 6,400 shoppers, with many praising their “fantastic quality” and adding that the banners hold up in any condition, including wind and rain, without fading or fraying. “They feel very sturdy, were very easy to put up, and [they] can definitely be used over and over,” one person explained. Keep reading for more great Halloween decoration deals you can already shop at Amazon. Coffin Letter Board with Emojis, $32 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $45 $32 Oriental Cherry Floating LED Candles with Remote Control, $24 (Save 20%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $24 Ocato 200-Inch Outdoor Spider Web with Giant Spider, $13 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 $13 Joyin Hanging Halloween Skeleton Ghosts, 3-Pack, $27 (Save 10%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $36 $27 Stretchy Indoor and Outdoor Halloween Spider Webs with 150 Fake Spiders, $12 (Save 40%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 $12 Witches Cauldron Serving Bowls, $19 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $21 $19 Toplee Fall Garland with LED Pumpkin Lights, 3-Pack, $15 (Save 25%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 $15 