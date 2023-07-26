Why Hallmark's 'When Calls the Heart' Will Be Able to Continue Through SAG-AFTRA Strike

The beloved series received a waiver from the actors' union to resume shooting on season 11 days before its tenth season premieres on Hallmark

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as a digital news writer, covering stories spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed E! Online, Hollywood Life and Oscar.com.
Published on July 26, 2023 12:47AM EDT
When Calls the Heart has received the green light to return to filming amid the SAG-AFTRA strike.

While the strike has caused many shows to pause filming, the beloved Hallmark drama series is the latest show to be approved a waiver from the actors’ union to resume shooting on season 11, according to Deadline.

According to the SAG-AFTRA's website, projects that qualify as "independently produced content" are able to apply for an interim agreement that allows shows to resume production without being in violation of the strike order.

Hallmark and SAG-AFTRA did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In addition to the news of When Calls the Heart, productions that have also been approved and signed to interim agreements include the faith-based series The Chosen, Simon West's action comedy, Apple TV+ spy thriller Tehran, Bride Hard, starring Rebel Wilson, and Bryan Fuller's Dust Bunny.

Soap operas have also been able to resume production being that they are employed under SAG-AFTRA's National Code of Fair Practice for Network Television Broadcasting, also known as the Network Code or Netcode.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the Netcode covers unscripted and non-primetime shows, including soap operas General Hospital, Days of Our Lives, The Young and the Restless, and The Bold and the Beautiful. Their contracts will run through mid-2024.

Some productions filming overseas have also been able to continue filming. PEOPLE previously reported that the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, will be allowed to shoot its upcoming second season as an Equity contract production.

Since the cast is mostly comprised of actors who work under Equity, the sister union to SAG-AFTRA in the U.K., they are not advised to participate in the current strike.

News of When Calls the Heart’s waiver comes ahead of the show’s season 10 premiere on Sunday.  Erin Krakow — who stars as Elizabeth and serves as an executive producer — teased what fans can expect for the upcoming season.

"Season 10 is packed. We are truly leveling up the When Calls the Heart experience," Krakow told Entertainment Tonight. "We are bringing in lots of exciting guest stars. [We] don't know if they are good guys or bad guys.” 

She continued: “We have family visits, we have musical episodes — not a true musical episode, but there is music. There's some singing. There's a tourist destination — this hot springs in town. There's a lot of romance. There's a new baby. It's a momentous season, as it should be in season 10."

Season 10 of When Calls the Heart premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on the Hallmark Channel.

