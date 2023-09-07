Hallmark Couple Alvina August and Marco Grazzini Welcome First Baby: 'Best Birthday Ever'

Alvina August and Marco Grazzini are parents!

On Thursday, Grazzini, 42, announced that he had welcomed his first baby with fiancée August, 39. In a photo posted to his Instagram, the actor held his newborn daughter as he smiled down at her.

"❤️best birthday ever🐣 #girldad," Grazzini captioned his post, whose birthday also happened to be on Tuesday.

In April, the actors announced they were expecting on their Instagram accounts. Sharing a photo from the top down that showed August's feet peeking out from beneath her bump, they captioned the joint post, "💕AUGUST 2023💕♾🦁👍🏽."

August's post was met with congratulations from many, including her sister, who said she "couldn't think two people that are better suited to be parents."

"The whole family is over the moon to welcome this blessing into the world soon! 💖💛💚💙🥳 Congratulations @alvinaaugust & @themarcograzzini 🥳🥳."

Later, Alvina shared an update, giving a closer look at her bump as she danced around the video. "Thank you all for the overwhelming show of love for our little llama. Yes, baby is doing well. As for me, my skin's dry, bladder won't let me be great & I'm down to my last pair of stretchy waist pants but my hair is long & that nausea🤢 is gone!!!!!! 👍🏽😏," she captioned the video.



The couple got engaged in 2019 and shared the happy news in an Instagram post that was taken in Indonesia.