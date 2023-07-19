Everything to Know About Hallmark Channel's First-Ever Christmas Cruise — Including How to Book!

Holiday movie lovers will not want to miss out on this holly jolly voyage!

On July 11, PEOPLE exclusively revealed the news that the Hallmark Channel has created a floating winter wonderland, inspired by its beloved holiday romances and hitting the high seas in fall 2024. In partnership with Sixthman, the Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise allows fans to see their favorite movies come to life and enjoy a stacked itinerary of festive activities.

Here’s everything to know about the highly anticipated holiday cruise experience — including how to secure a spot on board.



Where does the cruise go and when does it leave?

Hallmark lovers will call the Norwegian Gem home for five days and four nights as it cruises from Miami to Nassau Bahamas, November 5-9, 2024.

Will Hallmark movie stars be on board?

Fans can officially get excited for the trip knowing that their favorite Hallmark Channel actors will be on board and available for various activities with cruisers. Guests will be able to interact with the famous guests and even participate in meet-and-greets, photo-ops, and behind-the-scenes panels during the trip.

While the exact lineup has yes to be announced, prospective passengers can keep an eye on the cruise’s official website — and this article! — for updates.



Hallmark

What other activities will be offered?

In addition to meeting their favorite stars, fans will have the exclusive opportunity to attend the premiere of a new Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas movie in a luxe theater aboard the ship.

They can also participate in a number of seasonal happenings, such as Hallmark Channel wine tastings, Christmas cookie decorating, ugly sweater contests, and Christmas “carol-oke.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A special “Light the Night” event will kick off the yuletide sailing where travelers can watch a tree lighting ceremony to get them into the spirit for the merry journey ahead. Once the ship docks in Nassau, fans can take their holiday cheer to the island’s stunning white-sand beaches and enjoy utmost relaxation.



Hallmark

How can you reserve a spot on the ship?

Fans can sign up for the cruise’s pre-sale starting now until July 19, after which they will receive a booking appointment for a chance to reserve their cabin on board. Booking officially opens to the general public on July 21 at 2 p.m. ET.

For information on the Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise, visit hallmarkchannelcruise.com.

