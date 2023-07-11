Hallmark Channel Announces First-Ever Christmas Cruise — with Holiday Movie Stars on Board (Exclusive)

In November 2024, Hallmark Channel enthusiasts can embark on a floating winter wonderland to the Bahamas. Here's how to book

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on July 11, 2023 10:30AM EDT

Calling all Hallmark and holiday enthusiasts! The network has announced its first-ever Christmas-themed cruise.

Created in partnership with Sixthman, the Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise (sailing November 5-7, 2024) will allow the network's many devoted fans to experience the magical world of its beloved holiday movies in real life. The cruise will be hosted on the Norwegian Gem, which will be transformed into a winter wonderland for a voyage from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas.

Passengers can partake in all manner of seasonal festivities, like Christmas cookie decorating, ugly sweater contests, Hallmark Channel wine tastings, and Christmas “carol-oke.” But the highlight for many will no doubt be getting a chance to meet their favorite actors from Hallmark holiday movies. A not-yet-announced roster of holiday movie regulars will be on board for photo-ops and behind-the-scenes panels. 

Fans will also have the exclusive opportunity to attend the premiere of a new Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas movie on board.

Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise

Hallmark

“We hear time and time again that people want to immerse themselves in the world of Hallmark Channel Christmas movies and this venture is sure to bring our brand to life in a new, captivating way,” Natalie Vandergast, Hallmark Media’s Vice President of Consumer Products, says in a press release for the cruise. 

The cruise will kick off with a special “Light the Night” event, during which sailors can watch a tree lighting ceremony to get them ready for the festive journey ahead.

Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise

Hallmark

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Jeff Cuellar, Vice President of Events, Marketing & Community, Sixthman Partnerships, addressed the loyal fans, who he calls "Hallmarkies": “Leave your puffy jacket and grab your Christmas spirit and passion for Hallmark Channel Christmas movies as we set sail on the most heartwarming, holly jolly experience on the high seas.”

Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise

Hallmark

Fans can sign up for the cruise’s pre-sale starting today until July 19, after which they will receive a booking appointment for a chance to reserve their cabin on board. Booking officially opens to the general public on July 21 at 2 p.m. ET.

For information on the Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise, visit hallmarkchannelcruise.com.

