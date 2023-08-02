Hallmark Channel Adds Second Christmas Cruise After Fans Sold Out First Sailing in 1 Day

Hallmark Channel is offering fans another chance to take part in its brand new immersive Christmas Cruise experience.

Due to overwhelming demand, the network has added a second sailing of its first-ever holiday-themed cruise. The new voyage was announced Wednesday and will take place November 17-21, 2024. The first one (November 5-9, 2024) sold out within the first day of the presale.

Fans who have secured a spot on the waiting list will be given priority for booking the second cruise, followed by those who joined the presale. Information will be sent to those fans via email, including earliest booking times, on Aug. 2.

The Christmas Cruises, created in partnership with Sixthman, will bring to life the magical world of Hallmark Channel's popular holiday movies on the high seas. Both voyages will be hosted on the Norwegian Gem, which will be transformed into a floating winter wonderland for a merry voyage from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas.

Hallmark

Passengers will enjoy a variety of festive activities onboard, including ugly sweater contests, cookie decorating, craft workshops, Hallmark Channel wine tastings, and Christmas “carol-oke.” Other yuletide highlights include a special “Light the Night” event featuring a tree lighting ceremony

Even more exciting, guests will get to mingle with some of their favorite stars from the network's holiday films. A not-yet-announced roster of holiday movie regulars will be on hand for meet-and-greets, photo-ops and panels.

Fans will also have the exclusive opportunity to attend the premiere of a new Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas movie in a theater aboard the ship. Each of the two scheduled cruises will have its own unique premiere event.

Hallmark

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Jeff Cuellar, Vice President of Events, Marketing & Community for Sixthman, addressed the network's loyal fans — whom he calls "Hallmarkies" — inviting them to join the cruise adventure: “Leave your puffy jacket and grab your Christmas spirit and passion for Hallmark Channel Christmas movies as we set sail on the most heartwarming, holly jolly experience on the high seas.”

For more information on the Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise, visit hallmarkchannelcruise.com.

