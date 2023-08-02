Hallmark Channel Adds Second Christmas Cruise After Fans Sold Out First Sailing in 1 Day

The first cruise — which promises a "holly jolly experience on the high seas" — was announced last month and led to overwhelming demand

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack

Erin Clack is a Senior Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 2, 2023 01:00PM EDT
Hallmark Christmas cruise
Hallmark Channel has added a second Christmas Cruise for 2024 due to overwhelming demand. Photo:

HallmarkGetty

Hallmark Channel is offering fans another chance to take part in its brand new immersive Christmas Cruise experience.

Due to overwhelming demand, the network has added a second sailing of its first-ever holiday-themed cruise. The new voyage was announced Wednesday and will take place November 17-21, 2024. The first one (November 5-9, 2024) sold out within the first day of the presale.

Fans who have secured a spot on the waiting list will be given priority for booking the second cruise, followed by those who joined the presale. Information will be sent to those fans via email, including earliest booking times, on Aug. 2.

The Christmas Cruises, created in partnership with Sixthman, will bring to life the magical world of Hallmark Channel's popular holiday movies on the high seas. Both voyages will be hosted on the Norwegian Gem, which will be transformed into a floating winter wonderland for a merry voyage from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas.

Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise

Hallmark

Passengers will enjoy a variety of festive activities onboard, including ugly sweater contests, cookie decorating, craft workshops, Hallmark Channel wine tastings, and Christmas “carol-oke.” Other yuletide highlights include a special “Light the Night” event featuring a tree lighting ceremony 

Even more exciting, guests will get to mingle with some of their favorite stars from the network's holiday films. A not-yet-announced roster of holiday movie regulars will be on hand for meet-and-greets, photo-ops and panels.

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

Fans will also have the exclusive opportunity to attend the premiere of a new Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas movie in a theater aboard the ship. Each of the two scheduled cruises will have its own unique premiere event.

Hallmark Christmas Cruise

Hallmark

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Jeff Cuellar, Vice President of Events, Marketing & Community for Sixthman, addressed the network's loyal fans — whom he calls "Hallmarkies" — inviting them to join the cruise adventure: “Leave your puffy jacket and grab your Christmas spirit and passion for Hallmark Channel Christmas movies as we set sail on the most heartwarming, holly jolly experience on the high seas.”

For more information on the Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise, visit hallmarkchannelcruise.com.

Related Articles
Tarek El Moussa Admits "I Lose My Sh--" Sometimes on Family Vacations
Tarek El Moussa Admits 'I Lose My Sh--' Sometimes on Family Vacations
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes and Daughters Escape 'Barbie'-Mania with Glamping Trip: Source
'Today' Show's Sheinelle Jones Goes on 'Transformative' First 'Destination' Trip Alone https://www.instagram.com/p/CvTTWCuuMRT/?img_index=4
Sheinelle Jones Embarks on 'Transformative' 'First Destination Trip Alone': 'I Am Rejuvenated'
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* "Harry Styles Flaunts Fit Physique and Stunning Tattoos on Fun-Filled Italian Getaway with James Corden and Victoria's Secret Model Jacquelyn Jablonski at Lake Bolsena!
Harry Styles Relaxes on Italian Getaway with James Corden and Victoria's Secret Model Jacquelyn Jablonski
Shawn Mendes shows off his ripped body and six pack abs as he has fun with his pals on holiday in Ibiza, Spain.
Shirtless Shawn Mendes Shows Off His Abs During Fun-Filled Ibiza Getaway with Friends
Sister Wives star Christine Brown takes new fiancÃÂ© David Woolley and some of her Kids to London
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Visits London on Vacation With Her Kids and New Fiancé
(from left) Angela Fielding (Lidya Jewett) and Katherine (Olivia Marcum) in The Exorcist: Believer, directed by David Gordon Green.
‘The Exorcist: Believer’ Haunted House Is Coming to Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights 2023
Carly Rae Jepsen kimpton gray hotel lollapalooza
Carly Rae Jepsen Invites Fans to 'Grandma's House' with Curated Hotel Suite for Lollapalooza (Exclusive)
Linda Maclachlan, a woman who almost missed a trip to England due to passport delays.
Passport Delay Nearly Causes Illinois Choir Member to Miss Chance to Sing at Historic English Cathedral (Exclusive)
Magic Johnson Vacation
Magic Johnson and Family Don Masquerade Headpieces for 'Another Amazing Party' on Super Yacht in Europe
Are Passport Expediting Services Legit? A Travel Expert Shares Tips on How to Get Your Passport Renewed in Days
What's the Fastest Way to Renew Your Passport? A Travel Expert Explains How to Do it in 24 Hours — at a Cost
Karl Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods were seen enjoying a PDA session while out for a swim
Jordyn Woods and Karl Anthony Towns Share Sweet Smooch on Greek Getaway — See the Photo!
Kristen Bell and Family Stranded at Airport
Kristen Bell and Family 'Stranded' at Boston Airport for 9 Hours, Camp Out on Floor: 'We Made Quite a Home'
Connie Raynor, a woman who missed a Mediterranean cruise due to passport delays
Passport Delays Cause Maryland Couple to Miss Once-in-a-Lifetime Trip: 'Devastating' (Exclusive)
John Travolta 08 22 19
John Travolta Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video of 'Summer Trip to Japan' with Family
southwest in flight
Southwest Passenger Facing Federal Charges for Allegedly Grabbing Flight Attendant and Demanding a Kiss