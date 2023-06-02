The Hallmark Channel is ready to cool off the summer with some holiday cheer!

On Friday, Hallmark Media announced the return of its popular "Christmas in July" programming event that is ready to bring some spirited fun on the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Before the Hallmark Channel kicks off its back-to-back holiday movie marathon in July, fans can expect to get in the holiday spirit with Hallmark Mysteries & Movies' Merry Movie Week from June 23 to June 30.

The festivities will commence with a wintery weekend filled with non-stop holiday favorites on June 23 and will lead into a jolly week-long celebration on June 26 filled with holiday programming starting each night at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

Then, "Christmas in July" kicks off!

Since the annual programming event is in its 11th year, Hallmark Media is giving viewers the opportunity to vote to include their favorite movies through weekly polls launching every Monday on the Hallmark Movie Checklist app starting July 1.

From there, fans will be able to watch back-to-back holiday movies every day in July from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. The programming will kick off with fan-favorite movies July 1st through July 4th.

To top off the holiday celebration, fans can expect the premiere of two all-new original holiday movies.

According to the network, Royal Christmas Crush, starring Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar, is set to be the first of the two to premiere on July 8 and sees Cassidy play Ava, a Royal Ice Hotel employee that falls into a "surprise whirlwind romance," with "the most important guest of all," the Royal Prince (Huszar).

On July 15, The Christmas Reboot debuts on the network starring Vanessa Lengies and Corey Sevier.

The film finds Lengies playing Renee, a woman living "the successful life she'd always dreamed of" until she realizes that her new reality finds her no longer married to her husband, Aaron (Sevier), causing her to "race against the clock to win him back before Christmas Eve."

Hallmark Mysteries & Movies' Merry Movie Week kicks off on June 23 and Christmas in July begins on July 1, featuring A Royal Christmas Crush on July 8 and The Christmas Reboot on July 15, both at 8 p.m. ET.

