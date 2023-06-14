Halle Berry Shares Mirror Selfie Wearing a Sexy High Slit Dress: 'Subtle Serve Tuesday'

The actress also debuted a new longer ombré hairstyle

Published on June 14, 2023 01:02AM EDT
Halle Berry Posts Stunning Photo of Her in Silver Dress on IG: 'Subtle Serve Tuesday' https://www.instagram.com/p/CtcSewUuljX/
Photo:

Halle Berry/instagram

Halle Berry is anything but subtle in her latest style serve.

The Oscar winner, 56, shared a mirror selfie wearing what appears to be a champagne-colored satin gown with an exceptionally high slit on her on Twitter on Tuesday.

“Subtle Tuesday serve,” she captioned the post with a winking emoji.

In addition to strappy heels, the Moonfall actress debuted long ombré hair — a departure from her signature, asymmetrical platinum pixie cut.

The Cleveland native was seen wearing her shorter haircut in photos she posted on Instagram just last week with her boyfriend Van Hunt.

The loved-up images show her and Hunt, 53, snuggled up and sharing a kiss.

The couple both dressed casually for the selfie op, wearing gray hoodies. While the actress wore delicate earrings and a coordinating necklace, her musician beau accessorized with a Tommy Hilfiger bucket hat.

"Don't be the girl a man wants, be the woman a man needs! ✊🏽," Berry wrote in her caption.

Berry and Hunt went official with their relationship in September 2020. At the time, a source told PEOPLE they had been seeing each other for "several months" and that he had met Berry's two kids: daughter Nahla Ariela, 15, and son Maceo-Robert, 9.  

Last month, Berry shared a hilarious video where she and her stylist, Lindsay Flores, struggled to fit custom boots on the actress’ feet.

In the clip, the Catwoman star jokingly says she will "beat [Flores'] a--" if there is a zipper that they didn’t see before Berry tried on the knee-high, multi-colored, pointy-toed custom Dolce & Gabbana boots.

Flores then comments, "They were literally made for you," to which Berry playfully responded, "Well literally they are not — if they were literally made for me they would fit me."

With the boots halfway on Berry's feet, she stands up and does a few more stomps before admitting she's not in them. Flores offers her some hilarious advice to her client and friend: "You got the Oscar; act like you're in the boots!"

The video finishes with Berry limping around in her half-on shoes and giving Flores a few more playful spanks before they give up the fight. She captioned the video, "Bad and Booshy back at it! 😂 @iamlindsayflores," a throwback reference to the first time the duo had a laugh attack as they struggled to get clothes on.

