Halle Berry and Van Hunt Celebrate Fourth of July with Cozy Instagram Snaps: ‘Can’t Ruin My Vibe Today’

You can’t ruin their Fourth of July!

Halle Berry took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate the nation’s birthday. Also featured in the post was Berry’s boyfriend of three years, singer Van Hunt.

Halle Berry. Halle Berry/Instagram

In the cheeky post, the Oscar winner, 56, is seen posing in a black maxi dress paired with a straw hat and sunglasses. Casually resting her arm on her knee, Berry seems ready for the summer sun and the day’s festivities.

Paired with Berry’s photo is a shot of Hunt, 53, chilling in the kitchen in his robe. Hunt rocks a pair of sunflower glasses, which frame his eyes with the petals of the flower. That’s all topped off with a bright orange bucket hat, coffee cup in hand.

Van Hunt. Halle Berry/Instagram

Berry used the caption to celebrate the day’s occasion: “Can’t ruin my vibe today … and you damn sure can’t ruin his! (swipe) 🤣🤍 Happy 4th to you and yours!!”

On her Instagram Story, the Moonfall actress further celebrates with photos of her two dogs, Jax and Ro. Outfitted in red, white and blue filters, Berry’s dogs made for some patriotic puppies.

While Berry and Hunt may be welcoming a more chilled out Fourth of July, they certainly haven’t laid off the PDA. Just a month ago, Berry posted a couple loved-up photos of the duo to Instagram, including them sharing a smooch.

Her caption to that post echoes the independence we celebrate today: “Don't be the girl a man wants, be the woman a man needs!”

Back in March, Berry celebrated Hunt's birthday with yet another intimate Instagram post. Posed in their pajamas as they kiss, Berry captioned the post, "It's amazing how you walked into my life and I can't remember living without YOU! Here's to many more my love."

