Halle Berry Will Pay $8,000 a Month in Child Support to Olivier Martinez After Finalizing Divorce

Halle Berry and ex Olivier Martinez are parents to son Maceo, 9

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 23, 2023 03:26PM EDT
Olivier Martinez, Halle Berry
Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Halle Berry's divorce settlement from Olivier Martinez has been finalized after almost eight years.

The pair, who are co-parents to son Maceo, 9, settled their divorce and custody agreement, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Part of the ruling indicted that the two will share joint legal custody, with Berry agreeing to pay Martinez $8,000 a month in child support. She will also pay him "4.3% of any income she receives above $2,000,000" in additional support.

Berry will also shoulder the costs of her son's private school tuition, uniforms and school supplies, as well as any extracurricular activities. She's agreed to pay Martinez back for any of these costs from the 2023/2024 school year.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Halle Berry attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

The Oscar winner and the actor initially filed for divorce in October 2015 after two years of marriage. At the time, the pair released a statement to PEOPLE regarding their decision.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have come to the decision to divorce,” they said in a joint statement to PEOPLE. “We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus of what is best for our son. We wish each other nothing but happiness in life and we hope that you respect our and, most importantly, our children’s privacy as we go through this difficult period.”

In December 2016, a judge ruled Berry and Martinez legally single, but the exes continued to negotiate over child custody and support.

Along with son Maceo, Berry is mom to daughter Nahla Ariela, 15, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, whom she split from in 2010.

In 2021, the actress spoke with Women's Health for their December cover story, saying that her relationship with boyfriend Van Hunt had been influencing her role as a mother.

"I just feel fulfilled. I feel happy in my life romantically, as a mother, as an artist," she said of her life with Hunt. "I'm a much better mother in this circumstance than I would have been had I stayed in a romantic relationship that didn't serve me and didn't make me feel the way I need to feel as a woman."

"I'm reminded that we always have to take care of ourselves first, because I can't be a good mother for my children if I'm not fundamentally happy and feeling good about myself," she added.

As a mom, Berry said she tries to teach her kids to stand up for themselves and be their own person.

"Use your voice. You have a right to be heard. You are loved and accepted just as you are. Only you define who you are," Berry said she tells her daughter. "I'm trying to teach them to march to the beat of their own drum. Be true to themselves, and not be followers, but be leaders and innovators."

Related Articles
Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Moments with Daughter Malti from Their Time in New York City: 'August Magic'
Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Moments with Nick Jonas and Daughter Malti in New York City: 'August Magic'
andy cohen daughter first time in ocean
Andy Cohen Shares Sweet Video of 15-Month-Old Daughter Lucy's First Time in the Ocean
Blac Chyna daughter Dream workout
Blac Chyna Taps Daughter Dream, 6, to Help Her Stay Fit While Exercising — See the Cute Photo!
Brittany Mahomes Declares Potty Training Success After First Accident-Free Outing with Daughter Sterling
Brittany Mahomes Declares Potty Training Success After First Accident-Free Outing with Daughter Sterling
Sofia Coppola and Romy Mars
Sofia Coppola Comments on Daughter's Viral TikTok About Being Grounded: 'Not What I Would've Hoped For'
Adam Sandler Voices a 74-Year-Old Lizard in Trailer for Animated Musical 'Leo'
Adam Sandler Voices a 74-Year-Old Lizard in Teaser Trailer for Animated Musical 'Leo' — Watch
Taylor Neisen is seen on August 22, 2023 in New York City.
Liev Schreiber's Pregnant Wife Taylor Neisen Shows Off Baby Bump During Dog Walk in New York City
Nia Long and ex Ime Udoka
Nia Long Files for Full Custody of Son Kez amid Claim Ex Ime Udoka 'Has Failed' to Provide Support: Report
Eve and son
Eve and Son Wilde Wolf Match in Green as They Pose in Picturesque English Countryside
Adira River Ohanian. serena williams. Alexis Ohanian Reveals His and Serena Williams' Baby Girl's Name in Sweet Announcement:
Alexis Ohanian Reveals His and Serena Williams' Baby Girl's Name in Sweet Announcement: 'Feeling Grateful'
emily maynard johnson baby
Emily Maynard Johnson Says She's 'So Glad I Didn't Stop at Five' as She Shares Sweet Photo with Son Jones
Gisele Bündchen Shares Throwback Photo with Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Son Jack on His 16th Birthday
Gisele Bündchen Wishes Tom Brady's Son Jack a Happy 16th Birthday: 'Here for You No Matter What'
ashley-iaconetti1.jpg
Ashley Iaconetti Admits She Felt 'Gender Disappointment' When Pregnant with Son Dawson
kimberly stewart daughter birthday
Kimberly Stewart and Benicio Del Toro's Daughter Delilah Looks All Grown Up on 12th Birthday
Sienna Miller at the self-portrait Summer Lunch in Ibiza
Sienna Miller Steps Out in Floaty White Dress Days Before Pregnancy Is Revealed
Chrissy Teigen Shares Video of Baby Girl Malti Teething
Chrissy Teigen Shares Video of Baby Girl Esti, 7 Months, Teething on Fruit Feeder: 'We Love This'