Halle Berry's divorce settlement from Olivier Martinez has been finalized after almost eight years.

The pair, who are co-parents to son Maceo, 9, settled their divorce and custody agreement, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Part of the ruling indicted that the two will share joint legal custody, with Berry agreeing to pay Martinez $8,000 a month in child support. She will also pay him "4.3% of any income she receives above $2,000,000" in additional support.

Berry will also shoulder the costs of her son's private school tuition, uniforms and school supplies, as well as any extracurricular activities. She's agreed to pay Martinez back for any of these costs from the 2023/2024 school year.

The Oscar winner and the actor initially filed for divorce in October 2015 after two years of marriage. At the time, the pair released a statement to PEOPLE regarding their decision.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have come to the decision to divorce,” they said in a joint statement to PEOPLE. “We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus of what is best for our son. We wish each other nothing but happiness in life and we hope that you respect our and, most importantly, our children’s privacy as we go through this difficult period.”

In December 2016, a judge ruled Berry and Martinez legally single, but the exes continued to negotiate over child custody and support.

Along with son Maceo, Berry is mom to daughter Nahla Ariela, 15, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, whom she split from in 2010.

In 2021, the actress spoke with Women's Health for their December cover story, saying that her relationship with boyfriend Van Hunt had been influencing her role as a mother.

"I just feel fulfilled. I feel happy in my life romantically, as a mother, as an artist," she said of her life with Hunt. "I'm a much better mother in this circumstance than I would have been had I stayed in a romantic relationship that didn't serve me and didn't make me feel the way I need to feel as a woman."

"I'm reminded that we always have to take care of ourselves first, because I can't be a good mother for my children if I'm not fundamentally happy and feeling good about myself," she added.

As a mom, Berry said she tries to teach her kids to stand up for themselves and be their own person.

"Use your voice. You have a right to be heard. You are loved and accepted just as you are. Only you define who you are," Berry said she tells her daughter. "I'm trying to teach them to march to the beat of their own drum. Be true to themselves, and not be followers, but be leaders and innovators."