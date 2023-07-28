Halle Berry Is Completely Carefree While Skateboarding in a Bikini to Celebrate Leo Season

The Oscar-winning actress, 56, tweeted a photo of herself wearing a white T-shirt and bikini bottoms

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
Published on July 28, 2023 04:21PM EDT
Halle Berry, winner of the #SeeHer Award, poses in the press room with Champagne Collet & OBC Wines as they celebrate the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Halle Berry. Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty

Just a few weeks ahead of her 57th birthday on Aug. 14, Halle Berry is ushering in Leo season in style. 

Smiling towards the camera underneath a sunny sky, the Oscar-winning actress tweeted a photo of herself Friday wearing a white T-shirt and bikini bottom while on a skateboard in the street.

“Sliding into Leo season,” she captioned her latest post, followed by a Leo emoji. 

Other famous Leos in addition to Berry include Jennifer Lopez, Barack Obama, Robert De Niro, Meghan Markle, Madonna, Matthew Perry, Amy Adams, Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig and Dua Lipa

Berry has regularly shared her beauty looks on social media. Last month, the star tweeted a mirror selfie, wearing a champagne-colored satin gown with a long slit. 

“Subtle Tuesday serve 😉,” she wrote in the post.

In April, Berry posted another selfie on Instagram. Holding her iPhone towards a mirror, she is seen tilting her head and smiling as well as displaying her dewy makeup-free face, damp blond and black hair, and lingerie.

For that post’s caption, she wrote:  "Mirrors … the most honest friend out there. 🤍"

Her fans reacted positively to her look, with such comments as "Mom is mothering😍😍😍," "A QUEENS REFLECTION," and "Natural beauty 😍."

Additionally, singer Van Hunt, Berry’s boyfriend of three years, has been featured in the actress’ social media posts. In June, Berry shared pictures of herself and Hunt on her Instagram, including one that featured them engaged in a kiss. 

Then on July 4, Berry posted some snaps featuring herself as well as Hunt in a white bathrobe and wearing sunflower-shaped glasses. She captioned at the time: "Can’t ruin my vibe today … and you damn sure can’t ruin his! (swipe) 🤣🤍 Happy 4th to you and yours!!"

