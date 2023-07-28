Lifestyle Style Halle Berry Is Completely Carefree While Skateboarding in a Bikini to Celebrate Leo Season The Oscar-winning actress, 56, tweeted a photo of herself wearing a white T-shirt and bikini bottoms By David Chiu David Chiu David Chiu is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A former PEOPLE intern from 2007 to 2008, he has been writing about news and entertainment for over 10 years. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 28, 2023 04:21PM EDT Trending Videos Halle Berry. Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Just a few weeks ahead of her 57th birthday on Aug. 14, Halle Berry is ushering in Leo season in style. Smiling towards the camera underneath a sunny sky, the Oscar-winning actress tweeted a photo of herself Friday wearing a white T-shirt and bikini bottom while on a skateboard in the street. “Sliding into Leo season,” she captioned her latest post, followed by a Leo emoji. Halle Berry and Van Hunt Celebrate Fourth of July with Cozy Instagram Snaps: ‘Can’t Ruin My Vibe Today’ Other famous Leos in addition to Berry include Jennifer Lopez, Barack Obama, Robert De Niro, Meghan Markle, Madonna, Matthew Perry, Amy Adams, Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig and Dua Lipa. Berry has regularly shared her beauty looks on social media. Last month, the star tweeted a mirror selfie, wearing a champagne-colored satin gown with a long slit. “Subtle Tuesday serve 😉,” she wrote in the post. In April, Berry posted another selfie on Instagram. Holding her iPhone towards a mirror, she is seen tilting her head and smiling as well as displaying her dewy makeup-free face, damp blond and black hair, and lingerie. For that post’s caption, she wrote: "Mirrors … the most honest friend out there. 🤍" Her fans reacted positively to her look, with such comments as "Mom is mothering😍😍😍," "A QUEENS REFLECTION," and "Natural beauty 😍." Additionally, singer Van Hunt, Berry’s boyfriend of three years, has been featured in the actress’ social media posts. In June, Berry shared pictures of herself and Hunt on her Instagram, including one that featured them engaged in a kiss. Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter Then on July 4, Berry posted some snaps featuring herself as well as Hunt in a white bathrobe and wearing sunflower-shaped glasses. She captioned at the time: "Can’t ruin my vibe today … and you damn sure can’t ruin his! (swipe) 🤣🤍 Happy 4th to you and yours!!"