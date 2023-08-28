Halle Berry Opens Up About Aging, And Says She's 'Going Down Fighting'

The actress, who just turned 57, says she stays healthy with a regimen of supplements and probiotics

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on August 28, 2023 01:28PM EDT
Halle Berry Says She's 'Aging, But Going Down Fighting"
Halle Berry, 57, talked about aging on an Instagram Live session. Photo:

Halle Berry/Instagram

Halle Berry may have turned 57 recently, but the Oscar-winning actress says that she’s not going down without a fight.

“I am aging,” Berry said during an Instagram Live on Sunday, where the actress, who was makeup-free and wearing a headscarf, fielded questions from fans.

”Let me tell you, I am aging," she said, "but I’m going down fighting.” 

“I’m going to accept that aging, I’m going to keep doing all my supplements,” said Berry, who filmed the Instagram Live to talk about her new “side hustle” as Chief Communication Officer for Pendulum, a probiotic company that “I love love love.”

“I loved it so much I reached out to the company and asked to be a part of it,” Berry explained. 

“Probiotics are a big part” of how she’s adjusted her lifestyle, said Berry, who uses them to help “metabolize my food.”

“My sugar’s better, so that I stay healthy. That’s how we fight that in 2023,” said Berry, who also takes “a ton of vitamins,” including “calcium for my bones” as “we go down that path of life.”

“I’m pretty much a pharmacy,” joked Berry, who added that due to her diabetes, she avoids processed sugar. “I think that’s helped me over the years, actually, as well. Having that disease has actually made me healthier than many people that I actually know, because I’ve always been very mindful of that.”

The Bruised star and director has been vocal about loving this stage of her life, recently telling Women’s Health, “I'm my best self now.” 

“I have the most to offer. I have zero blanks to give anymore. I'm solidly in my womanhood. I finally realize what I have to say is valuable, even if no one else agrees.”

Halle Berry attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California
Halle Berry talked about how she stays healthy at 57.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

“I am challenging everything I thought I knew about menopause. Things like: ‘Your life is over.’ ‘You are disposable.’ ‘Society no longer has a place for you.’ ‘You should retire.’ ‘You should pack it up,’ ” said Berry, who's mother to daughter Nahla Ariela, 15, (whom she shares with ex Gabriel Aubry) and son Maceo-Robert, 9, (whom she shares with ex-husband Olivier Martinez).

“The most important thing about owning your sexuality as a woman is accepting the station you're at — and embracing that,” says Berry, who has been in a relationship with Grammy-winning musician Van Hunt since 2020. "Own wherever you are. That's where I'm at."

Still, she’ll take a compliment when someone tells her she looks younger — as she did when a follower on the Instagram Live told her she looked 30. 

‘Bless you,” she said. “God bless you!”

