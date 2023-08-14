Halle Berry's Boyfriend Van Hunt Shares Funny Photos on Her Birthday: 'She Makes Me Laugh'

Van Hunt is celebrating Halle Berry's humorous side on her big day.

In honor of Berry's 57th birthday on Monday, singer-songwriter Hunt, 53, shared a carousel of 10 photos to Instagram showing the Oscar winner having fun.

"this is the woman i love," Hunt wrote in the caption to his post, which shows Berry with clown-type makeup on and the couple wearing a number of skincare product face masks. "behind the mask she makes me laugh til i hurt. i see her behind the mask. i always have."

"happy bday, my love," he added in the caption to his post.

Berry herself responded to Hunt's post in a comment, in which she wrote: "thank you Van for always letting me be ME and loving me anyway ! 🫵🏾🌸"



The actress separately shared photos to her own Instagram page Monday of herself, daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry, 15, and Hunt at Los Angeles' World of Barbie event venue to celebrate her birthday.

"My mini me (but not so mini anymore) and my VanO took me to the World of Barbie for my B-day! I got to let my inner Barbie soar!!!!" Berry wrote of the trip. Photos shared to her Instagram page showed the actress, her daughter and Hunt each decked out in pink for the Barbie themed trip. "I love you guys …thank you !"

"And…. I highly recommend it 🌸," she added of the World of Barbie experience.



Berry and Hunt, who have been dating since 2020, have been active in keeping their social media followers updated on their summer activities in recent months, most recently sharing photos from their relaxing 4th of July celebrations.



Berry took her own turn wishing Hunt a happy birthday back in March, when she shared two photos of her and Hunt cozied up together on a couch and sharing a kiss.



"Happy Birthday, VanO!" Berry wrote in her caption at the time. "It's amazing how you walked into my life and I can't remember living without YOU! Here's to many more my love 🤍 @vanhunt."

"😢🔥❤️👌🏽💋 thank u, baby," Hunt wrote in a comment at the time.



Berry and Hunt first went official with their relationship in September 2020. At that time, a source told PEOPLE the couple had been seeing each other for "several months" and that he had met Berry's daughter and her son Maceo, 9.

Prior to dating Hunt, the Monster's Ball star was married to Olivier Martinez before the two split in 2015. Before that, Berry was married to former MLB player David Justice and singer/actor Eric Benét.

