Halle Berry Says She is 'Challenging Everything I Thought I Knew About Menopause' at 56: 'Own Wherever You Are'

The actress and director opens up to 'Women’s Health' about sexuality and aging

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on August 8, 2023 01:46PM EDT
Halle Berry receives the Vanguard Award during the Hero Media Gala held at the Martinez Hotel on June 19, 2023
Halle Berry speaks at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity in June 2023. Photo:

Lionel Hahn/Getty

Halle Berry wants women to know there’s nothing to fear about aging.

I'm my best self now that I reached 56 years old,” Berry, who turns 57 on August 14, says in Women’s Health. “I have the most to offer. I have zero blanks to give anymore. I'm solidly in my womanhood. I finally realize what I have to say is valuable, even if no one else agrees.”

Berry opened up about issues surrounding women's health — particularly, sexuality and intimacy — at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.

“We can make talking about women’s health issues less taboo by daring to talk about it,” the Oscar winner says. “If you start the conversation, most women will follow. Do you know why? Because it's something that we're dying to do. It's something that we've been deprived of, and it's something that we want to share with one another. We just need the permission to do it.”

That’s the mission behind Re-Spin, the digital health and wellness community that Berry founded in 2020.

“Community is the entrée into understanding. We're all going through it,” she says.

Halle Berry Says She is 'Challenging Everything I Thought I Knew About Menopause' at 56: 'Own Wherever You Are That's Where I'm At'
Berry says "own wherever you are" in life.

halleberry/Instagram

And one thing she’s dealing with right now is menopause — but Berry says she’s not going to surrender to society's expectations about it. In fact, she’s “challenging all those stereotypes about how you have to look a certain way or feel a certain way” while she’s “smack dab in the middle of menopause.”

“I am challenging everything I thought I knew about menopause. Things like: ‘Your life is over.’ ‘You are disposable.’ ‘Society no longer has a place for you.’ ‘You should retire.’ ‘You should pack it up,’ ” the mom of daughter Nahla Ariela, 15, (whom she shares with ex Gabriel Aubry) and son Maceo-Robert, 9, (whom she shares with ex-husband Olivier Martinez), says.

“The most important thing about owning your sexuality as a woman is accepting the station you're at — and embracing that,” says Berry, who has been in a relationship with Grammy-winning musician Van Hunt since 2020. "Own wherever you are. That's where I'm at."

In addition to devoting time to her wellness company, Berry has shifted her focus to directing. Her directorial debut, Bruised, in which she also played an MMA fighter, debuted on Netflix in 2021.

And she says going behind the camera has changed her perspective — irrevocably.

Van Hunt and Halle Berry attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023
Halle Berry and longtime partner Van Hunt attended the Academy Awards together in March.

Emma McIntyre/Getty 

“I'll never go back to being the person I was before I became a director,” she tells Women’s Health. ”You cannot go back to just being the dancing bear. It's impossible…I realize I always have my director hat on.”

It’s changed the way Berry chooses her projects, she says. “I challenge every script. I ask, “What's the female point of view?” Because so many of these scripts today are still written by men. Men are writing roles for women. They're writing roles for characters that they do not understand.”

“Forcing people to think outside the box of what they wrote and really consider our point of view," she says, "That's the greatest role I've been playing lately."

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

Related Articles
My Big Fat Fabulous Life Returns for Season 10
Whitney Way Thore Creates Bucket List for Her Dad in 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' Season 10 Trailer (Exclusive)
Tick - Lyme disease
Bella Hadid Has Struggled With Lyme Disease — Here's What to Know About the Tick-Borne Illness
Raven-Symone attends the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023
Raven-Symoné Says Body Shaming Led Her to Have Breast Reductions and Liposuction Before Turning 18
Francia Raisa
Francia Raisa Reveals Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Diagnosis: 'Still Learning How to Live with It'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: (L-R) Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attend the 2022 Childrenâs Hospital Los Angeles Gala at the Barker Hangar on October 08, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children's Hospital Los Angeles)
Jessica Biel Gets Surprise Visit from Justin Timberlake During Her Grueling Ab Workout
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Reveals She Broke Her Shoulder a Few Weeks Ago: 'I'm Back'
Physiotherapist assisting a patient with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. High quality photo
Sandra Bullock's Partner Bryan Randall Died of ALS: Here's What to Know About the Neurological Disease
Wayne Brady will host the Â2022 American Music AwardsÂ (AMAs) live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST on ABC
Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual — What to Know About the LGBTQ Label
Jada Pinkett Smith hair growth before and after
Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Photo of Her Hair's ‘Come Back’ as She Continues to Deal with Alopecia
Halle Berry Natural Hairstyle
Halle Berry Calls Her Natural Hairstyle a ‘Sunday Serve’: ‘My Man Loves This’
Zen Day Spa at 12230 San Pablo Ave., Richmond, Calif.
California Spa Closed After Two Customers Die from Legionnaires’ Disease
TODAY -- Pictured: Jill Martin
'Today’ Contributor Jill Martin Says Breast Cancer 'Knocked Me Down' After Double Mastectomy: 'I’m Choosing to Fight'
Covid Rising Among People Who Pick Their Nose
Nose-Picking Increases the Risk of Covid
Bella Hadid Posts Update on Her Health: âThe Universe Works in the Most Painful and Beautiful Waysâ
Bella Hadid Says She Is 'Finally Healthy' After '15 Years of Invisible Suffering'
Scheana Shay Says She Got Botox After '90210' Casting Directors Told Her She Was Being Too Expressive
Scheana Shay Got Botox in Her Mid-20s After '90210' Casting Directors Told Her She Was Too Expressive
Drinking bottled water
Can Drinking Too Much Water Be Fatal? A Doctor Explains the 'Real Damage' of Water Toxicity