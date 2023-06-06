Halle Berry Kisses Boyfriend Van Hunt in Loved-Up New Photos: 'Be the Woman a Man Needs'

Halle Berry's love for her man is going strong.

On Tuesday, the Moonfall actress posted a pair of loved-up images to her Instagram grid that showed her and boyfriend Van Hunt snuggled up, even sharing a kiss in the second snap.

Both Berry, 56, and Hunt, 53, were dressed casually for the selfie op, sporting gray hoodies. While the actress wore delicate earrings and a coordinating necklace, her musician beau accessorized with a Tommy Hilfiger bucket hat.

"Don't be the girl a man wants, be the woman a man needs! ✊🏽" Berry wrote in her caption.



Berry and Hunt went official with their relationship in September 2020. At the time, a source told PEOPLE they had been seeing each other for "several months" and that he had met Berry's two kids: daughter Nahla, 15, and son Maceo, 9.

Since then, the two have posted the occasional message to one another on social media, often in celebration of important milestones.

In March, Berry celebrated Hunt's birthday with an Instagram tribute, writing alongside a pair of cozied-up couple snapshots, "Happy Birthday, VanO!"

"It's amazing how you walked into my life and I can't remember living without YOU! Here's to many more my love 🤍 @vanhunt," the Oscar winner concluded.

"😢🔥❤️👌🏽💋 thank u, baby," the birthday boy wrote in a comment.



The previous August, Hunt expressed his love and admiration for his girlfriend with his own birthday tribute to her.

"Hi, baby. it's ur bday, and against ur wishes i am screaming it to the mountaintops," he captioned a montage of photos and a dancing video of the actress. "And celebrating with the world the wonderful, loving, funny, and life-giving force you are. (H)appy (B)irthday, boo. i love you with everything i got."

Berry told Women's Health in November 2021 that she feels "fulfilled" in her life with Hunt.

"I wish I had met him sooner so I could have loved him longer. I just feel fulfilled. I feel happy in my life romantically, as a mother, as an artist," the Bruised actress and director said at the time.

Berry added, "I'm a much better mother in this circumstance than I would have been had I stayed in a romantic relationship that didn't serve me and didn't make me feel the way I need to feel as a woman."