Halle Berry Celebrates Birthday With ‘Not So Mini Anymore’ Daughter Nahla

Halle Berry kept the 57th birthday celebrations going Monday by getting in the Barbie spirit with her towering daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry.

The Moonfall actress shared a group of photos on her Instagram page from an all-pink outing with Nahla, 15, and her boyfriend Van Hunt at the World of Barbie event in Santa Monica, California.

"My mini me (but not so mini anymore) and my VanO took me to the World of Barbie for my B-day! I got to let my inner Barbie soar!!!!" Berry captioned the carousel of eight photographs. Her caption referenced Nahla's height, as she towered over her mother.

"I love you guys …thank you !" Berry continued to her 8.5 million followers, before reviewing the Barbie exhibit. "And…. I highly recommend it 🌸."

The first photo featured a solo Berry soaking up the sun as she reclined in a chair outside the venue, kicking up her pink Dolls Kill rhinestone cowboy boots onto the tabletop.

In the second photo, Berry and Nahla are walking away from the camera, with Nahla's face fully hidden as Berry smirks toward the lens. Both are decked out in similarly frothy pink mini dresses to mark their visit to the Barbie-themed exhibit, an immersive event launched in tandem with the successful Barbie movie.

Several of Berry's followers commented on how tall Nahla is. "Happiest of birthdays to you Queen!!…dang your daughter got really tall!😳❤️🎁🎉," one follower wrote. "She’s taller than her mama!!" another wrote.

Berry shares Nahla with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, whom she split from in 2010.



Berry and Nahla were joined on their Barbie outing by Berry's boyfriend, Hunt, 53, who wore a matching T-shirt and pink teddy bear backpack. Berry and the singer-songwriter have been dating for three years.

The couple, who went public with their romance in 2020, has been actively keeping their social media followers updated on their summer activities in recent months, recently sharing photos from their relaxing 4th of July celebrations.

Hunt wished Berry a happy birthday on Monday by sharing 10 photos from their adventures together. "this is the woman i love," Hunt captioned the photo gallery. behind the mask she makes me laugh til i hurt. i see her behind the mask. i always have. happy bday, my love."

"thank you Van for always letting me be ME and loving me anyway ! 🫵🏾🌸," Berry replied.



Berry wished Hunt a happy birthday back in March when she shared two photos of her and Hunt together on a couch while enjoying a kiss. Berry posted a photo of herself cuddled up next to the musician, as well as videos of the couple laughing together.

"Happy birthday VanO," she wrote in the caption. "I only wish I'd known you sooner so I could have loved you longer!❤️"

Berry is also mom to 9-year-old son Maceo Robert Martinez, whom she shares with her ex-husband, French actor Olivier Martinez. They divorced in 2016.