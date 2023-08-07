Halle Berry Calls Her Natural Hairstyle a ‘Sunday Serve’: ‘My Man Loves This’

The Oscar-winning actress, 56, posted the sweet selfie on Instagram

By Jill Lupupa
Published on August 7, 2023 01:52PM EDT
Halle Berry Natural Hairstyle
Photo:

Halle Berry/Instagram

Halle Berry is wearing the hairstyle that her boyfriend “loves.”

The Oscar winner shared a close-up selfie on Instagram on Sunday, proudly showing her natural hairstyle.

“Sunday serve…my man loves this. Forward all complaints to him @vanhunt,” Berry, 56, captioned the image and tagged her boyfriend of almost three years, Van Hunt.

The Catwoman actress tilted her head in the photo, with her brown curls sitting up in an Afro while she wore a red and black checkered shirt.

“Let it fly free mama!!” one fan commented. Another wrote, “No complaints, you can wear a trash bag, and still be🔥.” A third made a reference to Berry’s look appearing in the likeness of another famous face, “Are you making a movie on Angela Davis?”

Another fan commented in anticipation of Berry's upcoming birthday, writing, “Love the fro. Our birthday is next week! Excited! 🎉.”

Just one week ahead of her 57th birthday on Aug. 14, Berry has already been bringing in Leo season in style.

On July 27, the actress posted a photo of herself on Twitter (now known as X) in a white T-shirt and bikini bottoms while riding a skateboard down the street.

“Sliding into Leo season ,” Berry captioned with a Leo emoji.

Halle Berry and Van Hunt arrive as LA County High School for the Arts presents Future Artists Gala at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on March 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Jerod Harris/Getty 

Berry smiled at the camera with her brunette and blonde waves framing her face.

Just two months ago, in June, Berry wore a brighter blonde pixie haircut with the back shaved.

The actress posted loved-up photos of herself with boyfriend Hunt on Instagram, where the pair dressed casually in gray hoodies and Berry showed off her shorter locks. 

Berry and Hunt became official in September 2020. At the time, a source told PEOPLE they had been seeing each other for "several months" and that he had met Berry's two kids: daughter Nahla, 15, and son Maceo, 9.

