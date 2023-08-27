Halle Berry, Brooke Shields, Justin Theroux and More Celebrate National Dog Day

It's a puppy party!

National Dog Day is Aug. 26, and stars from Justin Theroux to Kelly Ripa made sure to share some adorable snaps of their dogs to celebrate the holiday on Saturday.

Halle Berry posted several photos of her two fluffy labradoodles on Instagram, including a sweet selfie with one where she showed off her signature short ‘do.

“Behind every strong woman are her dogs following her to the bathroom,” she joked in the caption. “Happy National Doggies Day everybody!”

Naomi Watts shared a tribute to her dog, Izzy, with a special shout out to the Los Angeles adoption center where she rescued her.

“Happy #nationaldogday to Izzy. We love you so much. Your snuggles, endless fetch games and even your stinky breath is something we all live for. Sending love to all the other pups out there. 🐕 🐶 ❤️,” she wrote in the caption and tagged adoption center Tobie’s small dog rescue.

Halle Berry shares a sweet selfie with her dog to celebrate National Dog Day. Halle Berry/Instagram

Another advocate for adopting and rescuing dogs, Justin Theroux shared a compilation video to his Instagram Story to mark the furry friend holiday. “Happy national dog day!” he wrote atop the video, which featured several clips of his rescue, Kuma, running through the desert.

He also shared a sweet video where the pup was seated on his lap and had his head out the open window of a car as Theroux, 52, looked on lovingly. “LFG!!!” he added of the holiday.

In June, the actor marked the five year anniversary of his adoption of the pitbull and he used the day to give his followers another reminder of his support of adoption centers. “If you are considering getting a dog, please visit your local shelter. There are TENS OF THOUSANDS of Kumas out there that would love to make your life so much better,” he wrote on Instagram, along with a collection of several adorable photos of his dog.

Justin Theroux shares a video with his dog on his Instagram Story to mark National Dog Day. Justin Theroux /Instagram

Brooke Shields also got in on the fun and celebrated National Dog Day on Saturday. She shared nine photos of her new puppy, Tuzi, who she welcomed into her family in July, including a few shots where the puppy’s nails were painted.

“Happy #NationalDogDay to you!!!,” Shields, 58, captioned the post, which also featured a selfie of her with Tuzi, and a couple shots of the puppy cuddled up for a nap.

Brooke Shields shares sweet selfie with her new puppy, Tuzi, on Instagram to celebrate National Dog Day. Brooke Shields/Instagram

For Kelly Ripa, National Dog Day was a family affair, as she shared a selfie with her daughter, Lola Consuelos, and one of their dogs, Lena as they posed in a tropical location.

“Enjoying #NationalDogDay with Lola and Lena in the dog days of summer,” Ripa, 52, captioned the post, adding a joke that the photo was taken by her other dog, shih tzu Chewie.

National Dog Day for Reese Witherspoon was a chance to share one of her favorite activities with her dogs: reading.

Witherspoon, who is mama to four dogs, posted a photo posing with her French bulldog while holding up Ann Patchet’s novel “Tom Lake,” which was featured in her book club this month. “My favorite reading buddy always,” the actress, 47, wrote of her puppy in a reshare of the post on her Instagram Story.

Paris Hilton also shared a tribute to her impressive collection of furry friends, writing, “Love all my babies so much!🥰🐶.”

Hilton, 42, has been known for amassing several pets throughout the years, both dogs and cats, and made another addition to the family in July as she welcomed a brown and white teacup puppy — which she asked followers to help her name.

