Halle Berry Is the 'Happiest' with 'Soulmate' Van Hunt: They're on 'Another Level' (Exclusive Source)

The actress and her singer-songwriter beau have been dating since 2020

Updated on August 28, 2023 01:34PM EDT
Halle Berry and Van Hunt attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards
Halle Berry and Van Hunt at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles on March 13, 2022.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Halle Berry and Van Hunt are going strong.

A source tells PEOPLE that the Oscar winner, 57, "is truly the happiest" with her singer-songwriter boyfriend, 53. Their relationship "is on another level," says the source.

"He is incredible. He treats her like a queen," the source says of Hunt, whom Berry began dating in 2020. "She calls him her 'soulmate.' They love traveling, spending time at her Malibu beach house and hanging out with her kids."

According to the source, Hunt is the Monster's Ball actress's "dream guy." "She feels so lucky to share her life with him," they say.

As for whether a trip down the aisle is in the cards, the source says of Berry, "She wants things to stay this way. She hasn’t talked about marriage at all.”

Berry and Hunt first went official with their relationship in September 2020. At that time, a source told PEOPLE the couple had been seeing each other for "several months" and that Hunt had met Berry's daughter Nahla, 15, and son Maceo, 9.

Prior to dating Hunt, the Bruised director-star was married to Olivier Martinez for two years, before the two split in 2015. Before that, Berry was married to former MLB player David Justice and singer/actor Eric Benét.

The actress's divorce settlement from Martinez, with whom she shares Maceo, was finalized last week after nearly eight years. (She shares Nahla with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry.)

Part of the ruling indicated that the two will share joint legal custody, with Berry agreeing to pay Martinez $8,000 a month in child support. She will also pay him "4.3% of any income she receives above $2,000,000" in additional support.

Halle Berry and Van Hunt attend the 27th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration
Halle Berry and Van Hunt at the 27th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration.

As for Berry and Hunt, the couple often share photos of one another on social media, giving fans a glimpse of their life together and affection for each other.

In honor of Berry's birthday on Aug. 14, Hunt posted a carousel of 10 photos to Instagram showing her having some fun.

"This is the woman i love," Hunt wrote in the caption to his post, which showed Berry wearing clown-type makeup and the couple wearing a number of face masks. "Behind the mask she makes me laugh til i hurt. i see her behind the mask. i always have."

"Happy bday, my love," he added.

Berry responded to Hunt's post in a comment, in which she wrote, "Thank you Van for always letting me be ME and loving me anyway ! 🫵🏾🌸"

